One of Central Texas’ greatest legends returned to his high school alma mater and hometown a half-century ago to re-establish the tradition of football excellence in Temple.
It was a remarkable run that spanned the rest of the 20th century.
Yet, in spite of the impressive resume he already had accumulated, Bob McQueen’s bid and dream to become the football head coach of the Temple Wildcats was almost rejected by those who held his very hiring in their hands.
It seems laughable now in hindsight that McQueen didn’t sail through the hiring process. Any longtime Wildcats fan knows what happened between 1972 and 1999 — Temple won its only two state championships 13 years apart, made another title game appearance, won a dozen district championships and filled a fieldhouse full of storied battles. McQueen was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Of his 276 career victories, 242 were along the Temple sideline.
You never fully know how a hire is going to pan out until the pads are put on, the games are played and you can see how well the athletes thrive. But McQueen was a very well-known entity. He was a good football player at Temple in the mid-1950s and went on to play for Tulsa. He already had returned to Temple and coached at Lamar Junior High. In four years at Mexia from 1965-68, his Blackcats won 34 games and three district titles. In the four years prior to McQueen’s arrival, the Blackcats won a combined 12 games and hadn’t won a district crown since 1950.
McQueen added to his pedigree by working as an assistant under Hayden Fry for three years at SMU. Meanwhile, in those same three years that McQueen was in Dallas, the Wildcats muddled through a program-first three straight sub-500 seasons, which ended the five-year tenure of John Elam.
The school board did indeed hire McQueen to succeed Elam in early 1972, but it didn’t come without serious debate. Although trustees publicly unanimously voted for McQueen, behind the scenes the seven members were split 4-3.
Who wouldn’t want a native who had played for and coached under another Temple legend in Jay Fikes, had shown a penchant for turning around a high school program in a hurry and worked alongside one of the top college coaches in Texas and carried no personal baggage?
Temple has long been one of the state’s most desirable coaching positions and there was significant competition of which McQueen was well-acquainted.
George Kirk had a similar resume to McQueen’s, only he was several years older. Kirk already had been a head coach for nine years and McQueen was part of one of Kirk’s first staffs at Cameron Yoe. Kirk had consistently solid teams at Yoe, Littlefield and Amarillo Palo Duro. He was ready to return to Central Texas by 1972 and one of his best friends happened to be on the Temple school board.
For McQueen, the Temple job was his desired destination. The often nomadic lifestyle of a coach wasn’t appealing to him. Returning to his hometown to provide a hometown for his family was the priority.
To this day, McQueen doesn’t know for sure who or what turned the tide in him.
“I really don’t know,” he said. “I think the fact that I had grown up in Temple and played for the Wildcats helped some.”
McQueen did add that former Wildcats great, Texas All-American, Green Bay All-Pro and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Dillon was on the school board at the time. “(Dillon) was and still is one of my heroes,” he said.
Kirk, meanwhile, wound up on Grant Teaff’s first staff at Baylor for a couple of years before returning to the high school level in Plainview and a long Hall of Fame stint at Klein. McQueen and Kirk faced off against each other in a 1979 bi-district playoff that the Wildcats won handily 38-7 en route to their first state championship. By then, whatever reservations a few trustees might have had were long forgotten.
“That board gave us 100 percent support and we became great friends,” he said.
While the focus of high school sports shifts to basketball, soccer and the preparation for a slew of spring activities early in the calendar year, it’s also the typical time when coaching moves are made. In February of 1972, McQueen fulfilled his obligations at SMU through national signing day before he and beloved wife Regina loaded up their young family and moved back to Temple for good.
Now it’s the golden anniversary of the start of that golden era in Wildcats football.
“All we did was work awful hard to allow the kids to be all they could be,” McQueen said. “We were blessed to have coaches that were totally committed to our plan and kids that were willing to do whatever we asked. Everybody truly cared.”