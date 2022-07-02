Collegiate hand symbols have grown, in some cases, into iconic status and are as much of a defining marker as a school’s official logo or mascot.
The origin of those symbols may derive from an obvious gesture you can do with one hand that encompasses the school in some way, or evolved from folklore.
In the case of the Guns Up symbol for Texas Tech, it mostly was born out of inundation and irritation for a family of displaced West Texans living in Austin in the early 1970s.
Glenn and Roxie Dippel, who have made Temple their home since 1975, found themselves in Austin after graduating from Texas Tech — Glenn in 1961 and Roxie a little later in 1970 after starting their family of three sons. Both were certified accountants and found work in Austin.
“Those are four-and-a-half years I’ll never get back,” Glenn, 86, joked of his time in Austin. “We didn’t realize how much pride we had in Lubbock until we moved to Austin.”
Burnt orange is a comfort color for most folks in Austin and anyone with ties to the University of Texas. The Dippels rapidly got their fill of the orange, which adorned carpets and countertops ,while not seeing much of the red and black they were accustom to in the Texas Panhandle. Roxie is a Lubbock native, and Glenn grew up in the tiny outpost of Old Glory.
Glenn, with the brainstorming help of Roxie and his three young sons, Len, Doug and Tim, who all later graduated from Tech, set about devising a Red Raiders response to the ever-present Hook ’Em Horns symbol of the Texas Longhorns.
The Dippels continued to subscribe to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal while in Austin and Glenn gained inspiration from the weekly Southwest Conference cartoons drawn by Dirk West, a former Lubbock mayor, depicting the mascots or a caricature from each school in the conference. The Texas Tech cartoon, known as Raider Red, was drawn in much the same vein as the Looney Tunes character Yosemite Sam. As football seasons went along, Raider Red appeared with a hole in his hat for every loss the Red Raiders suffered. He often appeared with both guns out of their holster raised above his head.
Glenn and Roxie, after other failed attempts at a proper Tech hand signal, copied the Raider Red gesture with an outstretched thumb and index finger with the other three fingers closed. “We wanted to keep it to one hand,” he said.
Early in 1971, Glenn wrote a letter to the Saddle Tramps, Tech’s oldest on-campus organization dedicated to preserving the school’s traditions only a couple of months after settling in Austin. Their arrival coincided with the Longhorns’ second straight national title and the height of their popularity.
In his letter he wrote, “I have seen the Hook ’Em Horns sign so many times that I’m weary of it. This weariness has, however, given me an idea which I should like to submit for your consideration, at the risk of being labeled ‘copycats.’ I propose that Texas Tech have a Hook ’Em Horns type of sign of our own.”
He continued in the letter, “It might be an imitation, but it has continued to haunt me, and the more I think about it, the more I like it.”
Texas Tech played the Longhorns in Austin in the fall of 1971 and the Dippels saw first-hand their creation come to fruition as the Saddle Tramps and cheerleaders displayed the Guns Up symbol throughout the game and during the traditional playing of “The Matador Song.”
Dippel checked to see if a copyright of the symbol might be in play, but it wasn’t deemed unique enough to warrant it.
“I found that to be acceptable,” he said.
In 1975, the Dippels left Austin and set up an accounting practice in Temple, much more diverse and neutral in collegiate loyalties, where they’ve remained ever since. Roxie’s family had a ranch in nearby Oglesby that made Temple even more palatable. They retired from accounting seven years ago, and Glenn quipped that their “sanity is slowly returning.”
Since their sons long since graduated from Texas Tech, trips to Lubbock are rare from the days he could drop off Roxie at her favorite shops while he got together with former Tech head football coach and athletic director J.T. King to drink coffee and chew the fat.
Nevertheless, the Dippels’ legacy is firmly cemented on the high plains and they can look upon their creation with satisfaction during every sporting event they watch.
Glenn said, “The Guns Up have worked out pretty well.”