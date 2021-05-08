In 12 short years, golf has given Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange a sizeable start toward a lifetime of memories. Whether it’s sharing a love for the game with her dad, Dana — who introduced his daughter to the sport when she was 4 — or creating quality and likely lasting friendships with fellow players, Lange already appears linked for good to the links.
“My dad, I’m really thankful for him and he’s a really big part of my golf. Without my dad, I would not be a golfer like this,” Lange said Wednesday afternoon at Sammons Golf Links where she spent part of her day practicing for the Class 4A girls golf state tournament, which begins Monday at Plum Creek in Kyle.
“Golf is just a really big part of my life. It makes me really happy and it makes my dad really happy, and it’s just really fun to me.”
It’s certainly been an enjoyable sophomore campaign during which Lange won three tournaments, including the District 19-4A individual title, and it culminates with a chance at some state hardware.
Lange — who pocketed her spot in the final prep tournament of the season by finishing in a tie for second at the 4A Region III tournament last month at challenging Raven Nest in Huntsville — is scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. Monday on the 10th hole.
“It was just really emotional for me,” Lange said of qualifying for state. “I was kind of expecting it but at the same time I’m a sophomore in high school so I also wasn’t expecting it. But I was really proud of myself and now I get to say I made it to state as a sophomore.”
It’s an accomplishment that Lange said she plans to use to her advantage.
Lange realizes that there will be more eyes on her rounds this week than in previous tournaments. But that’s OK. She sees having to perhaps manage added expectations as a key factor in her continued development as a player. Plus, because she had to go to a playoff in each of her previous two tournaments — district and regional — she already feels that much more prepared for Monday, Tuesday and beyond.
“It’s a big tournament and that puts pressure on me and that improves my mental game, and I love improving,” she said. “If you want to be a really good golfer, you’re going to have to learn to take the pressure.
“I mean, that’s a 20-stroke difference — the mental game. When I got myself together and learned how to play golf, mentally, that’s what took me from shooting 100 to 80.”
Lange said she entered her first tournament at about the age of 8. It was the annual Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open, in which she regularly has participated over the years because of the honorary meaning behind the youth showcase. She won her age division as recently as October during the 25th edition of the event that commemorates the life of Bukosky, who died from leukemia at the age of 12 in 1996.
At the urging of Dana, Lange upped her schedule when she reached middle school and has since packed her summers by entering at least one tournament every week.
“My dad really wanted me to get used to playing high school tournaments and not be afraid to get out there and play against girls that are 18,” Lange said.
The endeavor paid dividends when Lange made varsity as a freshman with Belton during a season that ultimately was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s back on a varsity squad this year with first-year school Lake Belton, whose head coach William Sims believes Lange is ahead of the curve in terms of her mental approach to the game.
No shot, good or bad, appears to be too big in the moment.
“Her hard work has obviously led to a really good, fundamentally sound swing, and she knows all aspects of the game. But I’d say Tiffany’s strongest part of her game is the most important part, which is above the neck. She doesn’t let bad swings turn into a bad round and she doesn’t let good swings turn into a bad round because of adrenaline,” said Sims, who coached both the boys and girls Lake Belton teams this season. The school earlier this week announced Kelli Widmer as the Lady Broncos’ new coach.
“(Lange is) just an awesome, upbeat young lady. She doesn’t let anything get her down. She soldiers through any adversity because she knows that she’s a good player and trusts herself and is fully confident in her abilities, which you have to have to be a good golfer,” Sims added. “You can’t have any self-doubt. For her, she hits a bad shot and it’s so what. Now what? And she figures out a plan.”
Part of Lange’s long-term plans is to earn a college scholarship. In the meantime, she has her sights set on breaking 80 — her low round this season — and a top-10 finish this week.
“I think that’d be really cool. Top five, even,” she said. “As long as I try my best and don’t give up, then I’m proud of myself because I know I did the best I could.”