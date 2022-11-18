SCHERTZ — Taft quarterback Johnny Acosta threw four touchdown passes, including one with about 3 minutes left to ultimately thwart Rogers’ second-half charge, and the Greyhounds outlasted the Eagles 31-21 in a Class 3A Division II area-round playoff game Friday night at Lehnhoff Stadium.
“Like I tell them, there’s only one team happy when it’s all said and done. It’s the team that wins the state championship,” said Eagles head coach Charlie Roten, whose squad trailed 20-0 at halftime but willed its way to within eight points with 10 minutes to spare. “We have a lot to be proud of.”
Three first-half turnovers by Rogers went toward the steep second-half climb back into the ballgame. Bryce Watson, a sophomore who led the Eagles (8-4) with 90 yards rushing and two TDs, cut back left en route to a 12-yard touchdown then caught quarterback Cooper Sisneroz’s 2-point pass to put Rogers on the Greyhounds’ heels at 23-15 with 10:02 to go.
Acosta then led a 13-play drive that gobbled up 6 minutes. It featured his lunging 1-yard carry on fourth-and-1 in Taft territory and his off-balance heave that Efrain Ozuna came down with over a Rogers defender for 44 yards, and ended with a 16-yard TD pass to Joshua Suarez on third-and-15 with 3:21 to play.
Rogers added Karsen Gomez’s consolation 4-yard touchdown catch from Sisneroz with 5 seconds remaining to make up the final tally.
“We knew he was a great player, and he made plays,” Roten said of Acosta, who finished 19-of-26 for 244 yards. “They made more plays than we did. Our kids played hard and I’m proud of them. They just made more plays than we did.”
Acosta’s other TD tosses of 14, 24 and 3 yards went to Enrique Rodriguez in the first half. Suarez finished with six catches for 104 yards to go with 66 yards rushing, and Ozuna had six grabs for 90 yards.
Taft (10-2) — which won its first outright district title in 36 years, according to head coach Joe Castellano, and has a nine-game winning streak — will play Poth next week in the Region IV semifinals.
“Rogers, give credit to them. Those guys never gave up. We just got some turnovers in the first half that helped us,” Castellano said. “Our kids fought all night long.”
Gomez also had an interception, Garrett Wolfe rushed for 50 yards and Sisneroz added 51 on the ground for the Eagles. Watson’s other TD was a 14-yard scamper early in the third quarter.
The Eagles’ four possessions during the opening 24 minutes finished fumble, fumble (both inside the Taft 30-yard line), a turnover on downs at the Greyhounds 4 and an interception.
Taft cashed in two of the three turnovers for points.
“Turnovers kill you, doesn’t matter what level of football. You turn the ball over, it’s going to be hard to overcome that, especially against a good team like them,” Roten said.
The Greyhounds went up 6-0 at 5:51 of the first quarter when Rodriguez hauled in a 24-yard pass from Acosta to cap an opening 10-play, 70-yard march.
Rodriguez’s 24-yard TD pushed it to 13-0 with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter, and Taft piled on Rodriguez’s third scoring grab with 7 seconds left in the second quarter to increase the lead to 20-0.
“We just told them to take it one play at a time. We knew we could get back in it but couldn’t do it all at once. We felt good about some things offensively that we talked about at halftime and came out and did a good job,” Roten said. “I told the seniors, they are a special group to me. They didn’t win a game in the eighth grade and they stuck together. It’s a bunch of good guys in that class, and they mean a lot to me.”
TAFT 31, ROGERS 21
Taft 13 7 0 11 — 31
Rogers 0 0 7 14 — 21
Taft — Enrique Rodriguez 14 pass from Johnny Acosta (kick failed)
Taft — Rodriguez 24 pass from Acosta (Aden Guidry kick)
Taft — Rodriguez 3 pass from Acosta (Guidry kick)
Rog — Bryce Watson 14 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Taft — Guidry 22 field goal
Rog — Watson 12 run (Watson pass from Cooper Sisneroz)
Taft — Joshua Suarez 16 pass from Acosta (Rodriguez run)
Rog — Karsen Gomez 4 pass from Sisneroz (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Taft Rog
First downs 20 16
Rushes-yards 35-172 41-253
Passing yards 251 82
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-27-1 4-10-1
Punts-average 1-32 1-49
Fumbles-lost 0 2-2
Penalties-yards 8-77 6-57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Taft: Acosta 22-68, Suarez 6-66, Steven Rivera 4-39, Rodriguez 2-4, team 1-(-5); Rogers: Watson 8-90, Sisneroz 10-51, Garrett Wolfe 12-50, Gomez 4-26, Zach Davis 5-22, Abraham Hernandez 2-14.
PASSING — Taft: Acosta 19-26-1-244, Suarez 1-1-0-7; Rogers: Sisneroz 4-8-1-82, Gomez 0-1-0-0, Watson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Taft: Suarez 6-104, Efrain Ozuna 6-90, Rodriguez 5-56, Zachary Martinez 1-3, Rivera 2-(-4); Rogers: Gomez 2-57, Davis 2-25.