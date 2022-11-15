BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
Temple 76, Waco University 18
University 2 3 7 6 — 18
Temple 21 21 17 17 — 76
University (0-1) — Battle 11, Ezeb 4, Young 2, Wormsby 1.
Temple (2-0) — Jayd.Hall 20, Jayl.Hall 13, Carlton 12, Green 8, Williams 5, Sewell 5, Brundage 5, Jackson 4, Anderson 2, Collins 2.
Lake Belton 64, Bastrop 53
Lake Belton (1-0) — Jarrett 23, Hammond 13, Khan 11.
Academy 62, Caldwell 43
Caldwell 9 13 9 12 — 43
Academy 21 10 16 15 — 62
Caldwell (0-2) — Scott 9, McManus 9, Cunningham 7, Morris 6, Trinidad 4, Novak 4, White 2, Cowan 2.
Academy (1-0) — Chase 20, Col.Shackelford 17, Wille 6, Clark 6, Blatche 5, Steeves 5, Fossett 3.
Moody 58, Florence 49
Florence 16 7 10 16 — 49
Moody 11 17 20 10 — 58
Moody (2-0) — R.Hohhertz 19, Kollaja 12, C.Staton 9, Stinson 8, Cox 4, T.Staton 3, E.Hohhertz 3.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Gatesville 80, Rogers 35
GIRLS
NON-DISTRICT
Marble Falls 55, Lake Belton 42
Marble Falls 13 10 13 19 — 55
Lake Belton 10 9 15 8 — 42
Marble Falls — Rodriguez 17, Edwards 12, Nail 9, Berkman 7, Koziel 5, Bindseil 4.
Lake Belton — Gladney 13, Fly 11, Wagenaar 6, Lux 4, Ortiz-Rivera 4, DeLeon 3, Bailey-Ray 1.
JV — Lake Belton 35, Marble Falls 8
Central Texas Christian 59,
Buckholts 8
CTCS 27 7 11 14 — 59
Buckholts 0 2 6 0 — 8
CTCS (2-0) — Johnson 18, Morgan 13, Burt 7, Frazier 5, Gatewood 5, Maurer 4, Hollingsworth 3, Mirkes 2, Caldwell 2.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Gatesville 48, Belton 34
Jarrell 56, Troy 15