SALADO — In the process of perhaps the greatest comeback in school history, the Salado Eagles learned quite a bit about themselves. The first thing is that no lead is safe.
The Eagles trailed 34-0 in the first half and erased that by the end of the third quarter before surviving for a 48-47 triumph over Bryan Rudder at Eagle Field on Friday night.
Salado answered the Rangers’ 34-point output to open the game with 42 straight of its own.
Down 34-14 at halftime, the Eagles (2-0) continued the momentum of the final minutes of the first half by scoring 28 straight in the third quarter.
On the second play of the second half, Salado defensive lineman Dawson Barksdale recovered a Rudder fumble at the Rangers 34. Three plays later, Kase Maedgen found the end zone from the 7.
Maedgen starred for the Eagles with four touchdowns and 249 yards rushing to propel the startling comeback. He was on the receiving end of a 50-yard strike from quarterback Luke Law that pulled the Eagles within 34-28.
Maedgen put the Eagles on top soon afterward in spectacular fashion by racing 80 yards for a touchdown and their 35-34 lead with just under 5 minutes left in the third.
The Salado defense forced a turnover on downs, and the offense needed just three plays to go 51 yards and Law scrambled in from the 4 to make it 42-34 by quarter’s end.
Rudder (0-2) ended its scoreless streak by going 90 yards in five plays, scoring on a 59-yard pass from Cody Billings to speedster Jaquise Martin. Salado’s Davis Graham broke up a pass on the 2-point conversion to leave the score at 42-40. Rudder recaptured the lead at 47-42 on a 62-yard interception return by Jayden Erskine.
The Eagles’ winning drive was a 12-play, 78-yard march that ended with Law’s sneak from the 1. The 2-point try failed, but the Eagles clung to a 48-47 margin.
Rudder was dominant on both sides of the ball most of the first half, reeling off 34 unanswered points.
On the Rangers’ first possession of the game, they needed just five plays to go 66 yards. Bruce Hendrick finished it off with a 21-yard jaunt around right end and a 7-0 Rudder lead less than 3 minutes into the game.
The Rangers took six plays to go 55 yards, capped by 15-yard touchdown pass by Billings to Martin as Rudder took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Rangers opened the second with a 13-play, 64-yard march to yet another score in a bit more methodical fashion than the previous tallies. Billings gave the Rangers a 28-0 lead by going 7 yards on a keeper with 6:33 left in the half.
Just three plays later, Brandon Cooks added to the Rangers’ margin by picking off a Luke Law pass and returning it 47 yards for a touchdown and a 34-0 margin at the 6:11 mark.
The Eagles began to find their footing in the second quarter with 14 consecutive points.
Salado drove 70 yards in seven plays. A pair of personal foul penalties against Rudder helped move the Eagles down the field, and Maedgen slipped in the end zone from the 3 to make it 34-7.
A muffed punt by the Rangers and a Salado recovery allowed the Eagles to set up shop at the Ruder 32 later in the half. Law snuck in from the 1 on the final play before the break to make it 34-14 at halftime.
Salado pushed its ensuing possession inside the Rudder 20, but a 33-yard field-goal attempt went wide.
From there, the Rangers went wild.
Billings connected with Martin on a slant that he took 66 yards for a TD and a 14-0 lead.
SALADO 48, BRYAN RUDDER 47
Rudder 21 13 0 13 — 47
Salado 0 14 28 6 — 48
Rud — Bruce Hendrick 21 run (Christian Ocampo kick)
Rud — Jaquise Martin 66 pass from Cody Billings (Ocampo kick)
Rud — Martin 15 pass from Billings (Ocampo kick)
Rud — Billings 7 run (Ocampo kick)
Rud — Brandon Cooks 47 interception return (kick failed)
Sal — Kase Maedgen 3 run (Townes Sather kick)
Sal — Luke Law 1 run (Sather kick)
Sal — Maedgen 7 run (Sather kick)
Sal — Maedgen 50 pass from Law (Sather kick)
Sal —Maedgen 80 run (Sather kick)
Sal — Law 4 run (Sather kick)
Rud — Martin 59 pass from Billings (pass failed)
Rud — Jayden Erskine 62 interception return (Ocampo kick)
Sal — Law 1 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rud Sal
First downs 21 22
Rushes-yards 35-189 41-306
Passing yards 240 181
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-0 14-36-2
Punts-average 2-34 3-34
Fumbles-lost 5-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-72 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rudder: William Thomas 1-5, Hendrick 11-66, Martin 6-45, Billings 9-37, Cooks 1-0. Trance Emole 1-3, Tremell Hall 1-2, A.J. Morrison 1-0; Salado: Maedgen 23-249, Law 15-54, Lincoln Hossfeld 1-5, Javier Miranda 1-(-2).
PASSING — Rudder: Billings 14-26-0-240; Salado: Law 14-36-2-181.
RECEIVING — Rudder: Martin 6-160, Cooks 2-13, Caden Holmes 1-10, Erskine 1-7, Hendrick 1-5; Salado: Brendan Wilson 4-24, Korbin Konarek 3-27, Morgan Adams 3-38, Maedgen 1-50 .