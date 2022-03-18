BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Friday’s Scores

Texas-Dallas 6, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Harker Heights 7, Temple 3

Heights 001 001 5 — 7 7 1

Temple 000 000 3 — 3 4 7

Marin, Millsap (6) and Wells. I. Ramos, McDonald (7), Machuca (7) and A. Ramos. W—Marin. L—I. Ramos. 2B—H: Halverson; T: Del Toro, McDonald.

Records — Harker Heights 9-4, 2-0; Temple 2-10-1, 0-2.

Bryan 18, Belton 2 (5)

Bryan 062 37 — 18 14 1

Belton 000 20 — 2 2 2

Hill and Kubichek. Ramos, Munz (4), Lame (5) and Norwood. W—Hill. L—Ramos. 2B—Br: Crawford, Harlan; Be: Conroy, Bain.

Records — Bryan 9-2, 2-0; Belton 5-7-1, 1-1.

Friday’s Other Scores

Taylor 4, Lake Belton 0

Academy 26, Rockdale 1

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Friday’s Scores

Mary Hardin-Baylor 6, Texas-Dallas 2

Mary Hardin-Baylor 11, Texas-Dallas 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday’s Late Scores

Salado 10, Lampasas 8