CAMERON — While playing for another year of holding on to the coveted Milam County bell is reason enough for Cameron Yoe to be on a mission, the Yoemen are concentrating on bigger goals as the regular season winds down.
Indeed, the bell will remain in Cameron as the Yoemen pulled away to a 47-21 victory Friday night over Rockdale in a 3-hour affair at Yoe Field.
It moved the Yoemen to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in District 11-3A-I, clinching a playoff berth. Yoe travels to Franklin next week to take on one of the Class 3A defending state champions followed by matchup with Troy.
Rockdale dipped to 2-6 and 1-3.
Yoe quarterback Braylan Drake threw four touchdown passes in a sterling 22-of-31 performance for 274 yards to keep the Tigers at bay. The Yoemen balanced that with a versatile running game to amass 216 yards on the ground. The Yoemen scored seven touchdowns with six players.
The Yoemen clung to a solid, if not convincing, 28-14 lead going into the second half. They wasted no time making sure the game stayed in their command.
To open the second half, Yoe went 73 yards in five plays highlighted in spectacular fashion when Trayjen Wilcox snared a Drake pass between two Tigers defenders along the Yoe sideline and went the final 48 yards for the score and a 35-14 advantage.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that either team got on the board again as the Yoemen went up 41-14 after Tavares Crittendon stiff-armed his way for an 11-yard TD with 9:36 to play.
Rockdale came back quickly with quarterback Blaydn Barcak finding Robert Owens on a 29-yard scoring strike for a 41-21 game.
Yoe tacked on one more TD when Kardarius Bradley went the final 8 yards of a 56-yard drive for the final margin.
Rockdale made its biggest statement on the first play of the game when Tim Grice took a pitch and raced 70 yards along the Yoe sideline for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead in the first 12 seconds. Grice led all rushers with 109 yards on 15 carries.
Yoe matched in a more traditional fashion with an eight-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Armando Reyes finished it off with a 1-yard plunge to tie it.
The Yoemen took the lead on the final snap of the first quarter. Drake connected on all four of his pass attempts on a six-play, 62-yard march that was capped when Reyes came out of the backfield and got behind the Tigers secondary to haul in Drake’s 26-yard throw for Yoe’s 13-7 advantage to start the second quarter.
Yoe extended the lead when Drake found Ja’Quorius Hardman on a 24-yard post route in the end zone. Drake hit Reyes for the 2-point conversion to put the margin at 21-7.
Rockdale awakened to cut the lead in half, getting a break on a roughing the kicker penalty on a field goal attempt. Barcak threw to Owens in the back of the end zone on a 16-yard strike to make it 21-14.
The Yoemen picked up another touchdown before halftime when Drake hooked up with Charlie Mayer on a 17-yard completion in the middle of the end zone with 31 seconds left to put Yoe up 28-14 at the break.
Rockdale will be home next Friday to host Academy.
CAMERON YOE 47, ROCKDALE 21
Rockdale 7 7 0 7 — 21
Yoe 13 15 7 12 — 47
Roc — Tim Grice 70 run (Daniel Romero kick)
Yoe — Armando Reyes 1 run (Landen Greene kick)
Yoe — Reyes 27 pass from Braylan Drake (Kick failed)
Yoe — Ja’Quorius Hardman 24 pass from Drake (Reyes pass from Drake)
Roc — Robert Owens 16 pass from Blaydn Barcak (Romero kick)
Yoe — Charlie Mayer 17 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
Yoe — Trayjen Wilcox 48 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
Yoe — Tavares Crittendon 11 run (kick failed)
Roc — Owens 29 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Yoe — Kardarius Bradley 8 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rock Yoe
First downs 12 24
Rushes-yards 27-127 35-216
Passing yards 108 274
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-26-1 22-31-0
Punts-average 5-30.4 3-27.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-82 9-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Grice 15-109, Barcak 11-16, Owens 1-2. Yoe: Drake 9-55, Crittendon 7-47, Reyes 5-26, Bradley 14-48.
PASSING — Rockdale: Barcak 8-25-1-108. Owens 0-1-0-0. Yoe: Drake 22-31-0-274.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Owens 5-77, Gerren Marrero 2-19, Grice 1-12. Yoe: Wilcox 5-80, Connor Jeter 5-60, Reyes 3-33, Kason Goolsby 3-42, Hardman 1-24, Mayer 3-32, Ja’Quaylen Fields 2-3.