Temple needed a positive result of any kind Tuesday night. A draw would’ve sufficed. A win — even better. As long as it meant gaining points toward keeping pace with the team in front of it that holds the fourth and final playoff spot out of District 12-6A as the regular season continues ticking closer to finality.
On cue, the Tem-Cats accomplished the required task on senior night, using a pair of second-half goals from junior Alex Salgado for a key 2-0 victory over Killeen Ellison at Temple’s soccer complex.
The win kept the postseason possible for fifth-place Temple (8-10-1, 7-5-1, 22 points), which will enter the final night of district action Friday needing a repeat performance and a loss by Bryan (23 points) against already playoff-qualified Harker Heights. The Tem-Cats close on the road versus Copperas Cove.
The first order of business was to get the most out of Tuesday’s clash with the Lady Eagles (1-10-2 district).
Salgado got Temple on the board 4 minutes into the second half, poking in her first from close range after Yadira Garcia’s header of Anna Lesley’s corner kick to the far post was cleared off the line.
Salgado was back in the right spot at the right time for a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute, depositing a rebound of Emily Diaz’s original shot that was saved by Ellison keeper Jaquerra Santiago.
Temple had the corner kick edge 2-1 while Ellison had two shots on target to the Tem-Cats’ one during a mostly quiet first half from an offensive perspective. There were plenty of shoulder-to-shoulder challenges to keep the intensity at peak-level, though, the scoring opportunities remained minimal.
Temple’s two corner kicks — the first of which was set up by a shot by Jennifer Zavaleta that was saved out of play by Santiago — within the first 15 minutes didn’t produce a goal.
Neither did the Lady Eagles’ two attempts on frame — one each by Hayle Brodine and Riley Sims — that were comfortably saved in the 21st and 38th minutes by Temple goalie Ericka Gutierrez.
Diaz, Lesley, Zavaleta, Jessica Martinez and Ava Schwab were the seniors saluted before kickoff, and they took a ceremonial lap to a song of their choice postgame.
Temple finished with eight shots on goal and six corner kicks. Ellison had three of each. Gutierrez gathered three saves in a shutout effort that was aided by defenders Lydia Lesley, Lenora Wright, Alondra Arredondo and Garcia.