HEWITT — Academy’s Chris Preddie repeated as the Class 3A Region III boys long jump champion, something that came as a surprise to absolutely nobody in attendance Friday at Panther Stadium.
But if there had been an overall long jump title presented at the venue — which also hosts the 6A Region II meet — those big-school athletes competing in a nearby pit at the same time might have been shocked when it was Preddie who hoisted the prize.
That’s the beauty of sport. Talent isn’t determined by attendance boundaries, and Preddie can soar through the air with the best of them from any classification.
“I was thinking about it all night,” he said. “I wanted to come out here and do something special.”
Preddie turned his thoughts into reality, jumping 24 feet, 5 inches — more than foot farther than the 6A-II champion — to break his 3A-III regional record set last year and advance to the UIL track and field state championships for the second consecutive season.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for the state meet May 12-14 in Austin, and Preddie was one of seven area athletes on the first day of regional competition at Panther Stadium to punch a ticket to the state capital. He joined Belton’s Ayanna Jones (6A girls long jump), Cameron Yoe’s Nathan Evans (3A boys 3,200 meters) and Yierra Flemings (3A girls long jump), Troy’s Graycee Mosley (3A girls discus) and Nathan Westbrook (3A boys pole vault), and Harker Heights’ Keyona Otis (6A girls discus).
The initial competitor in the first flight of the preliminary round, Preddie drained the event of any drama when he jumped 23-6½ to break his old regional record by 6 inches right out of the gate.
He made just one more preliminary attempt — not bettering his mark — then went 24-5 on his first jump of the finals and took off his spikes and put on his warmups without any danger of being surpassed.
“It did surprise me when I heard them say 24-5, but I knew I could come out here and do something big,” said Preddie, who has signed with Texas State. “I was really locked in. I visualized my jump and all the things I needed to do to get that big jump. I still want to go farther, though. I’ll never be satisfied.”
Part of his drive is a product of last year’s state meet, in which he took home a gold medal in the triple jump and a silver in the long jump. It would be regarded as a satisfying haul by most athletes, but Preddie says he’s still haunted by that runner-up finish in the long jump.
“Getting to state last year and not finishing the job, that hurt and drove me through the offseason. It still drives me. I think about it all the time,” said Preddie, who seeks another state berth today in the triple jump. “I always look at that silver medal from state as a reminder. I have a gold from state, but it’s that silver that really hurts.”
Speaking of hurting, Mosley knows all about that. Troy’s multi-sport senior star and a fourth-place finisher at state last year almost had this season’s plan derailed by a significant ankle injury less than a week before the area meet’s discus competition.
“I was in a boot for three days because I couldn’t put any weight on it. Then for the next two days, I practiced throwing by wearing a Croc because I couldn’t get a shoe on my foot,” she explained. “Then at area, I was seventh going into my last throw then I went and won it.”
Still not fully healed Friday and wearing a shin-high sock on her left foot to cover the extensive tape job, she turned in a gutsy performance to produce a throw of 124-10 — good enough for second place behind Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens (127-1).
“Coming in here, my expectation was to get first or second,” Mosley said. “Being able to wear a shoe more comfortably and put some more weight on it, I knew I could spin and get a throw good enough to be first or second.”
Jones is bidding for her first trip to the state meet, and the Belton senior began the regional meet with a chance to make it to Austin in four events. First on the docket was the long jump, which ended with a silver medal that was somewhat surprising and disappointing to her.
Jones jumped 20-10 on her first preliminary attempt — breaking a regional record that had stood since 1995 — and rested through the remainder of the prelims and first round of the finals.
Then Klein’s India Alix went 21-¼ to work a stunned crowd into a frenzy, and Jones was pressed back into service. The Lady Tigers standout scratched on her next attempt and jumped 20-6 to close the event.
After some consoling words from one of her coaches, Jones was ready to put it all behind her and focus on what comes next.
“It was kind of shocking when she had that jump. I was thinking I would go out there and pass her, but sometimes I can’t pull it off. I’ll use these next two weeks to train even harder and get ready for state,” said Jones, who had preliminary heats in the 100 and 200 meters Thursday night before the triple jump today. “Now I still have to go out and make sure I qualify for the finals in my running events.”
For the second straight year, Flemings has a shot to get to Austin in multiple events. The Yoe sophomore began her slate with a gold medal and regional record in the long jump, posting a mark of 19-11 on a day when four jumpers surpassed the old 3A-III record.
“I just wanted to get to state,” said Flemings, whose other state bids will come in the 400 meters, 100 hurdles, triple jump and as part of the Lady Yoe’s 4x400 relay. “I came in (as the third seed), so I wasn’t in a position where I was supposed to make it to state. That put more pressure on me, but I just tried to put it all aside and have fun.”
Westbrook certainly had some fun. The Troy pole vaulter got over his first height of 11-6 on his initial attempt, stayed clean all the way through 13 feet and walked away with a gold medal.
“The first height, even though it’s the lowest, is the scariest for me. After I clear that, I can have fun and enjoy the meet,” he said. “State has always been a huge goal for me, and I’m enjoying this.”
It will be Westbrook’s first appearance in the state meet, and he wasn’t about to take what he already accomplished for granted.
“There’s 16 kids (at regionals) and only two make it out, so it’s really hard to do,” he said. “To be able to come out here and compete was a blessing. You have to be able to turn that pressure into adrenaline instead of letting it crumple you.”
The Austin meet in two weeks won’t mark Evans’ first competition in a state meet, but it will be his first trip to the UIL championships. One year after competing in the TAPPS state meet while attending Conroe Covenant Christian, Evans booked his spot at Mike A. Myers Stadium by finishing second in the 3,200 meters in his first regional meet with the Yoemen.
“There’s a lot more competition in UIL, and the environment and training have been a lot better,” said Evans, who clocked a time of 10 minutes, 1.21 seconds in the morning drizzle to finish behind only East Bernard’s Colby Kurtz (9:57.56). “At a new school with a different coach, we took a different approach to training, running longer distances and getting better at that. That’s really helped out.”
Otis was second in the 6A girls discus with a throw of 136-6. Cypress Langham Creek’s Makenna Marshall (147-10) won the event.
Lake Belton, Salado athletes qualify for state meet
LEAGUE CITY — Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson and Salado’s Jackson Bragg booked their trips to the state meet on the first day of 4A Region III competition at Challenger Stadium.
Watson went 38-8¼ to win the girls triple jump by 3¼ inches over Waco La Vega’s Andrea Johnson. It guaranteed Watson another spot in Austin, where she finished eighth last year.
Bragg will join her after clearing the bar at 13-6 on his second attempt to secure the silver medal in the boys vault after winner Christian Rubio of Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson got over 13-6 on his first try.
Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond will be in consideration for a wildcard state berth in the boys discus after finishing third with a throw of 139-11. The third-place finisher with the best mark from the four regions will receive the wildcard berth.