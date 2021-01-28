BELTON — Five days after Mary Hardin-Baylor’s pair of routs against McMurry in Abilene, the rematches Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center weren’t any more competitive.
UMHB limited McMurry to a season-low point total during a 72-28 victory in the women’s game, and the Crusaders followed that act by cracking triple digits in their 104-74 win over the War Hawks.
MEN
UMHB (8-3, 5-0 American Southwest Conference), which trailed by six points only 5½ minutes in before heating up, put together a 13-2 run over the final 5:33 of the first half to take a 43-29 lead into the locker room and never looked back.
McMurry — a 94-66 loser on its home floor last Saturday — was forced to use a timeout after Ty Prince’s steal and dunk put the Crusaders ahead 51-34 just 90 seconds into the second half, and the War Hawks (1-9, 1-5) never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
Sophomore guard Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Prince added 23 points, and Kyle Wright finished with 12 for UMHB, which shot 51 percent (38-of-75) from the floor and made 15 3-pointers.
DJ Worrell scored 20 points, Matt Pena had 19, and Remy Minor chipped in 17 for McMurry, which shot 39 percent from the field and turned over the ball 19 times.
WOMEN
UMHB — a 70-49 winner last Saturday — was up only 10-9 after the first quarter Thursday night before righting the ship. The Lady Crusaders (8-3, 4-2) took control by outscoring the War Hawks 15-2 in the second to stretch a 10-9 lead into a 25-11 advantage going into halftime. McMurry (0-9, 0-5), which shot only 18 percent in the first half, scored its only points of the second quarter on Taya Bridges’ driving bucket with 2:43 to go before the break. The rest of the period belonged to UMHB, which got six second-quarter points from Hannah Eggleston.
The Lady Crusaders’ surge continued after intermission as they strung together a 23-2 run to build a 22-point cushion that never stopped swelling.
“What we’ve been telling them is, ‘You have to win, and win big. At some point, you have to play to your capabilities,’” UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. “We can talk about how great our defense is, but you have to score buckets. You have to put the points on the board. The sport of basketball is not a 40-38 kind of game. You have to be aggressive with the ball.”
After scoring only 25 points over the first two quarters, the Lady Crusaders scored 23 in the third and 24 in the fourth against a War Hawks team that didn’t have a player in double figures and had no answer for UMHB’s depth. The Lady Crusaders got 40 points from their bench and had 13 players score as they routinely made wholesale substitutions.
“Every group that’s in needs to produce, and we need to do well while we’re on the floor. The next group needs to come with the same energy, too,” said UMHB junior center Allaira Jones, who recorded a double-double of a game-high 11 points and 10 rebounds. “It’s having a balance of everybody doing well when it’s their time.”
With so many players who can be productive, Morefield has no plans to shorten the playing rotation.
“We’re going to go with the platoon system right now because we feel like our depth can be big for us,” he said. “We have a lot of players who are talented in a lot of different areas.”
Eggleston, Bethany McLeod and Taylor Kollmorgen finished with 10 points each for the Lady Crusaders, who will try to avenge last week’s 68-55 road loss to Hardin-Simmons when they host the Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon.
“We had better be ready for Hardin-Simmons,” Jones said. “When we were at their place, we didn’t come out with the steam we needed. We have to do what we have to do to win this time.”