AUSTIN — Temple’s Tr’Darius Taylor and Belton’s Ayanna Jones shined Saturday at the Class 6A track and field state championships in more ways than one — first with their performances and then with the medals they donned after the final meet of their respective high school careers.
Jones scintillated the morning crowd at Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium by grabbing the gold medal in the girls long jump in record fashion before the speedy Taylor capped his time with the Wildcats by capturing a bronze medal in the boys 100-meter race.
Taylor, who entered the state final with the third-fastest seed time, clocked 10.53 seconds for third from Lane 9 behind gold-medal winner Pierre Goree (10.22) of Duncanville and the second-place run of Alvin Shadow Creek’s Isaac Henderson (10.31).
“I feel really blessed and grateful, because I didn’t even run track my freshman year. I wasn’t into track even though I was fast, and everyone said I might be the fastest in the school, but I just didn’t like it,” said Taylor, who ran the anchor leg with Temple’s 4x100 relay at the state meet in 2021.
“I finally started in my sophomore year and just got better and better, and this year, I ended up where I wanted to be.”
Jones, who also finished fourth in the triple jump Saturday, knows what she accomplished. Comprehending it is a different story.
“I feel like it is going to take some time before what I did really sinks in,” Jones said. “I’m sure once I’m around my parents and family and friends, who all came here to support me, that I’ll start to get it. I know that it is a big deal.
“It just has not sunken in, though.”
Jones began her day by winning the long jump thanks to a record-breaking leap on her final attempt.
After scratching on her first try, Jones bounced back with a jump measuring 20 feet, 9 inches on her second attempt to place her atop the field. The mark held for the remainder of the competition until Jones, who had already secured the gold medal, cleared it and set a new state record of 21-3½ to conclude the event.
“I was already sitting in first place and my coach was telling me not to take the last jump, but I wanted that state record. That last jump was specifically to get the state record,” she said.
“When I landed, my immediate reaction was just, ‘Dang. That is far.’”
The previous state record of 21-3¼ stood for more than two decades after being set by Luling’s Ychlindria Spears in 2001.
The showing also rewrote the Lady Tigers’ record book for a second time this season after Jones broke the previous record with a 21-1½ leap at the District 12-6A meet.
Later in the day, Jones finished fourth in a back-and-forth triple jump competition. Following her first two jumps, Jones was atop the field but eventually fell behind as a pair of participants cleared 42-0 on their final attempt.
Jones’ last leap of 41-9 set a school record, but Humble Summer Creek senior Jade Johnson (42-6), San Antonio Reagan senior Taylen Wise (42-0) and Alix (41-11¼) claimed the top three spots.
While it might take Jones some time to completely comprehend her accomplishments, she will never forget the experience.
“This is just a really amazing feeling considering I never even made it to this point during my first three years of high school,” Jones said. “It was just an incredible way to close my last year.”