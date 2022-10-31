WACO — Holy Trinity Catholic’s Kate Boone finished third in the Class 3A girls race Monday to headline the group of local competitors at the TAPPS cross country state championships.
Holy Trinity’s Boone finishes third to lead locals at TAPPS cross country state meet
- Staff reports
