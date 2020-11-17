BELTON — All things considered, both Belton and Gatesville took plenty of positives from their matchup Tuesday night.
Despite a fourth quarter without any field goals for Belton, the Lady Tigers managed to hang on to a 34-32 victory to notch their second win of the season in four games.
“In a month, we’re going to look like a different team,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez. “At times, we’re out of sorts and not sure. It will take time.”
Gatesville was playing just its second game and hadn’t practiced in eight days because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus. Still, the Lady Hornets (0-2) made a late run to almost catch the Lady Tigers (2-2).
“This was our problem last year in that we waited too long to start playing,” Lady Hornets coach Ryan Ochesky said. “The girls played hard and did what they were supposed to do. When we’re on our game defensively, we’re a tough team.”
Belton carried a 31-22 lead into the fourth, before Gatesville began to make a move. The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Tigers 6-1 through the first 5 minutes of the quarter, with a pair of buckets from Cade Smalley and two free throws by Allaiya Jones closing the gap to 32-28. Jones later connected on a short jumper to make it a two-point game with 28 seconds left.
Points were hard to come by for the Lady Tigers, but McKenna Maddux calmly hit a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left to provide a much-needed four-point cushion. Jones came back with another layup before the buzzer to account for the final margin.
“McKenna’s free throws at the end made things a little less stressful,” Gomez said.
It was Gatesville that got off to a hot start for a 10-5 lead on the strength of two Jenna Coward buckets, a Jones 3-pointer and three free throws from Caitlyn Chacon.
Belton heated up in the final 2:22 of the first quarter with eight consecutive points on baskets from Anna Beamesderfer, Karina Foster, Ayanna Jones and Lillian Small to put the Lady Tigers ahead 13-10.
Belton kept that momentum going into halftime by outscoring Gatesville 9-2 in the second quarter, with buckets from four players — Nylah Modeste, Beamesderfer, Shelby Foster and Aemanie Jones — giving the Lady Tigers a 22-12 lead by halftime.
The Lady Hornets began to get going again to start the second half, but Belton matched them. A Beamesderfer 3 along with points from Ayanna Jones, Modeste and Campbell Burnet pushed the Lady Tigers’ advantage to 31-19, before Smalley and Shaylie Smart combined for three free throws for Gatesville to make it a nine-point gap going to the fourth.
Nine Lady Tigers got in the scoring column, with Beamesderfer and Ayanna Jones leading the balanced attack with seven points apiece. Allaiya Jones paced Gatesville with 15.
“I was excited about our offensive and defensive rebounds,” Gomez said. “The turnovers were better than what we’ve had.”