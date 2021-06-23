COLLEGE STATION — Six area teams are set to spend a couple days under the summer sun in College Station fine-tuning skills and building camaraderie while fueling their competitive fire at the Texas 7 on 7 state tournament.
Before Temple and Harker Heights begin Division I pool play Friday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, Lake Belton, Academy, Rosebud-Lott and Rogers will be in action starting today.
Competing in Division II — determined by current classifications — Lake Belton is grouped into Pool D with Breckenridge, Jourdanton and Kaufman, while Academy is in Pool G with Midlothian Heritage, Paris and Somerset.
In Division III, Rosebud-Lott will play Archer City, Crane and El Maton Tidehaven in Pool D. Rogers has Falls City, Garrison and Hawley with it in Pool E.
Temple, which earned its spot by defeating Richmond George Ranch 7-6 on June 11 at the College Station A&M Consolidated state-qualifying tournament, is slotted in Pool K with Dickinson, San Antonio Warren and Wylie East.
Heights is in Pool I with Bridgeland, DeSoto and Harlingen.