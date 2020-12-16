As strange as it may sound, Zach Hrbacek didn’t always dream of playing college football. The Troy running back, who tallied 7,500 yards and 96 touchdowns rushing over his four-year varsity career, wasn’t always confident that he could compete at the next level and was content to try to play college baseball.
That mindset changed, however, after his sophomore season and solidified following a junior campaign in which he ran for 2,770 yards and 35 touchdowns while helping Troy reach the regional finals for the first time in school history.
And as the district accolades and state-wide recognition followed, Hrbacek believed he may be worthy of a spot on a college football depth chart.
On Wednesday, Hrbacek and several other local athletes put pen to paper and ensured their commitments to competing on the college football stage next year. Hrbacek signed his national letter of intent on the opening day of the early signing period to play for Sam Houston State.
Temple wide receiver A.J. McDuffy signed with Texas Southern, and Rockdale’s Cam’ron Valdez (Texas Tech) and Kesean Raven (Sam Houston State) also signed with Division I programs.
“It’s exciting. I woke up to my phone just blowing up on Twitter because (Sam Houston State) had posted some stuff and that’s when things finally started to hit me. It’s a surreal feeling,” said Hrbacek, who visited the Bearkats’ campus in Huntsville for the first time earlier this week. “It’s a huge relief knowing that I am getting to play at the next level. Just a huge achievement of a goal I had since I realized I could actually play football after high school. It feels amazing knowing I have this next step.”
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hrbacek couldn’t go on an official visit to Sam Houston State and relied heavily on consistent communication with the Bearkats’ coaching staff. The positivity expressed to Hrbacek was a key factor in his final decision.
“The main reason I chose Sam Houston State was because of Coach (Chris) Buckner,” Hrbacek said. “He’s the running backs coach there and he hasn’t even been there that long, maybe nine months, but he was telling me about how great it was there and how great the people were. He’s a good guy, has great morals and I’ve heard awesome things about Sam Houston State from other people, as well.”
Hrbacek won’t be alone in Huntsville and he already has his roommate set for next fall. Sam Houston State also recruited Raven, who will bunk with Hrbacek after the two spent the past few years as opponents battling for district titles. Hrbacek said he is excited to suit up with Raven rather than have to face him in the open field.
“It’s a really good feeling to know that you have someone there that you know and it feels great to be on the same team as Kesean and not have to compete against him,” Hrbacek said.
Raven caught 43 passes for 675 yards and 13 touchdowns, had 221 yards and five scores rushing and recorded four interceptions for Rockdale as a senior.
Valdez, another notable area running back, solidified his commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday after a lengthy recruiting period. Valdez, who set the Rockdale all-time yards rushing record (4,236) and touchdowns rushing record (65), received offers from more than 20 schools — including Texas Christian, Houston, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Iowa State — but verbally committed to the Red Raiders in October.
Like Hrbacek, Valdez said the Texas Tech coaches had an impact. The Red Raiders’ incoming class for next year also was a big selling point.
“There are a lot of talented guys coming in on offense and I think we can all be deadly working together and accomplish a lot,” Valdez said. “The coaches told me that I could be a good player, but they also said that I’m more than a football player and that really opened my eyes. They said I could grow as a player and a man at Texas Tech, and I believe them.”
McDuffy — who has 29 catches for 417 yards and seven touchdowns for the Wildcats this season — signed with the Tigers, but opted to celebrate at the conclusion of Temple’s season, according to a tweet by Temple head coach Scott Stewart. Temple plays Rockwall-Heath in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs Friday.
Also on Wednesday, Killeen Shoemaker wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (40 catches, 756 yards, 10 touchdowns in 2020) signed with Baylor and Lampasas receiver Michael Murray (41 catches, 834 yards, 15 touchdowns in 2020) signed with Sam Houston State.