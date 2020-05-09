Close followers of football and other sports know about coaching trees.
That’s a term used when the metaphorical limbs (assistants) of a prominent head coach spread out to become head coaches of their own.
Tom Landry certainly spawned successful head coaches following their tutelage under him in the NFL. And at the local level, Temple’s Bob McQueen turned out a bevy of head coaches in his 28 years of leading the Wildcats.
Perhaps one of the most flourishing coaching trees going currently is from the deepening roots in Rockdale. Longtime Tigers coach Jeff Miller may have moved on to his alma mater of Cy-Fair earlier this year, but the coaching seeds he planted in Rockdale have sprouted throughout the state in the last decade.
In the last 10 years, eight Miller protégés are actively leading their own programs, with John Kovar becoming the latest following his hiring in nearby Thorndale last month.
Beside Kovar, the list includes Jim Kerbow at Itasca, Mike Dunn at Del City, Okla., Jake Coulson at Bloomingdale, Fla., Hunter Hamrick at Ingleside, Brandon Houston at Buffalo, Chris Joslin at Coahoma and Jacob Campsey, who was promoted to replace Miller in Rockdale.
Of the Texas coaches to date, Houston has gotten off to the fastest start with a 20-4 record in two years of leading the Bisons. Houston simply said of that growing tree, “(It) speaks volumes about the leadership and mentorship of Jeff Miller.”
Indeed it does. Trees don’t become that large coming from such a relatively small place by accident.
————
Coaching movement between nearby schools is not unusual, but the switch-offs between Troy and Academy take that trek across Bell County up a notch.
Troy’s current football head coach and athletic director, Ronnie Porter, came to Troy in 2014 after serving a stint as an assistant for Mike Nichols in Academy. Chris Lancaster, who spent a few seasons running Porter’s offense in Troy, replaced Paul Williams this offseason as the football head coach at Academy. Williams, in turn, was hired to replace Lancaster at Troy. Lancaster hired away Troy defensive coordinator Eddie Dewbre to hold the same position at Academy.
The lobbing back and forth between Troy and Academy has history. Linda Bargainer spent 10 years coaching volleyball and track at Troy before switching to Academy to do the same and join with her husband and Troy native Grady when he became the football head coach and athletic director. Troy native and football standout Kevin Sprinkles served as Academy’s superintendent for many years before moving into the same role currently at Cameron Yoe.
Going back to the middle of the 20th century, multi-sport coach George Swaim left Academy for Troy in 1950 for one year before returning to Academy for the rest of his long career.
No doubt there have been others who have crisscrossed through Temple to get from Troy to Academy and vice versa. Suffice it to say, the relationship between the two schools has been interconnected for a long time.
————
Currently, this region is void of Class 5A schools. In two years, it could have four in the 5A ranks.
As mentioned here two weeks ago, demographic projections for Belton will have both Belton High and Lake Belton in 5A.
They likely won’t be alone.
If accurate, predictions for Killeen ISD could place at least two more schools in 5A.
As reported at a recent Killeen ISD trustees meeting, Harker Heights has a projected enrollment of 2,130, which would fall well under the existing and expected 6A barrier for the 2022-23 term. Killeen is set to open another high school that is unnamed with a projected enrollment of 1,265, which would fall in the lower realm of 5A.
Come football season, that could complicate varsity football scheduling between Leo Buckley Stadium and an additional stadium to be built, particularly if Heights and the new school are in separate football divisions.
Meanwhile, the remaining three Killeen ISD schools — Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker — should remain in 6A if the cutoff number doesn’t drastically rise from its current 2,220. The projections were amazingly balanced for the trio on the smaller end of the 6A spectrum. The predictions have Killeen at 2,275, Shoemaker at 2,270 and Ellison at 2,260.
The shifting borders and building of new schools will obviously disrupt the balance of enrollment in the region. In two years, the larger local UIL districts figure to look quite a bit different.