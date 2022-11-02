Temple notebook

Mikal Harrison-Pilot (7) and the playoff-bound Temple Wildcats play their District 12-6A finale at home tonight against Copperas Cove.

Temple already has its playoff spot locked up and, moreover, knows which team it will play at what time on what day and where, in the first round of the Class 6A Division I postseason.

