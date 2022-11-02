Temple already has its playoff spot locked up and, moreover, knows which team it will play at what time on what day and where, in the first round of the Class 6A Division I postseason.
But to think the Wildcats’ District 12-6A finale against Copperas Cove this week can be flippantly slotted into the meaningless category would be to irresponsibly ignore the crux of Temple’s program.
“To me, from our perspective, this has nothing to do with Cove or anybody in the first round or after. It’s about this team going to put their best 48 minutes together,” Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said. “I want to see the best 48 minutes we’ve played. I can’t sit here year-round and preach that we try to play the way we play because of who we are, not who they are, and then say I hope we don’t have a letdown. The other team shouldn’t matter.
“I want to see our best 48 minutes. We’ve looked really, really good at times, all season. We’ve looked really, really crappy at times, all year long. We haven’t put 48 minutes together yet and the clock is ticking.”
Time is indeed winding down on the 2022 season. Even still, this week’s game couldn’t get here soon enough for the Wildcats (6-3, 4-1), who’ve been idle since their 13-9 loss at Harker Heights on Oct. 21 and eager to bury that result with a positive showing.
Fortunately for Temple, it had 24 hours taken off its wait to get back on the field because the contest against Cove (2-7, 0-5) was moved up a day to 7 tonight at Wildcat Stadium because of inclement weather in the forecast for Friday, and the Wildcats’ plan is to oblige their coach’s request for a full 48 minutes.
“We’ve seen some leaders and a lot of guys step up since that loss (to the Knights) and lock in,” senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell said. “I think we just need to play with passion. Temple breeds greatness and we haven’t really been putting that on display. But, I think if we just play with passion, we’ll be good.”
Senior receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot said Temple took advantage of its open date and sees the challenge of facing the Bulldawgs as an opportunity to set the tone moving forward.
“We spent the bye week just focusing on ourselves, really, just getting back into the groove,” he said. “For the offense, this is a big game for us. We have to show everybody that we can put up the points and that we can get it clicking.”
The Bulldawgs
Led by Tony Johnson, Copperas Cove’s fourth head coach since 2017 in his first year after four seasons at Dallas White, the Bulldawgs were 2-2 through non-district but since have been outscored 228-92 in sliding to seventh place.
Stewart, however, noted Cove’s narrow 24-21 defeat to Hewitt Midway and competitive losses to Pflugerville Weiss and Hutto as signs of the Bulldawgs’ potential.
“Their game (last week) against Harker Heights (55-0) is the only game I’ve seen that kind of got away from them,” Stewart said. “I think they look like a way different Copperas Cove team than I’ve seen the last couple years. They play hard and they know what they are trying to do.”
Running back Craig Brown (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) has a team-high 679 yards rushing, including three 100-plus yard performances and five touchdowns. Receivers Trishstin Glass (6-4, 175) and Demetrius Pearce (6-3, 180) have combined for 64 receptions, 958 yards and 11 TDs.
The Bulldawgs also have size on the offensive (6-8, 273-pound tackle Michael Uini, who has 24 Division I offers, as an example) and defensive lines, something that the Wildcats have encountered week in and week out.
“It’s Texas football. It’s 6A football. You can’t go into any week lacking or not being prepared,” Mitchell said. “Everybody has their spark of greatness and hopefully we come with the spark this week. But you have to come with your head straight every game.”
By the way
Temple can still nab a share of the district title — which would be its fourth straight — if Harker Heights loses tonight against Bryan and the Wildcats defeat the Bulldawgs. However, that scenario isn’t at the forefront of Stewart’s mind.
“If that happens, OK,” he said. “We didn’t earn it. I doubt there will be T-shirts made. You earn it, let’s go. Let’s celebrate. You get something because somebody else made a mistake, it only looks good in record books.”
The playoffs
The four postseason representatives in 12-6A are decided entering the final week: Heights, Temple, Bryan and Weiss. Temple and Bryan are big school Division I and Heights and Weiss are DII.
With the district’s No. 1 seed in DI, the Wildcats will host Waxahachie (7-2, 4-2 District 11) for a third consecutive season. This installment is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple defeated the Indians 38-0 in 2020 and 28-14 in 2021.