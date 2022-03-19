The Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open is set for its return to the course next week, about six months after the 26th edition of one of the area’s staple events was postponed for logistical reasons and because of the lingering pandemic.
Not only is it back, it’s been expanded, too.
“During the postponement and as we were resetting the date, we said ‘OK, let’s use the time. What can we do? Should we consider any changes?’” said Mike Bukosky, who founded the everlasting tournament in honor of his son, Craig, who died in 1995 when he was 11 years old after a battle with leukemia.
What was decided was to spruce up the format a bit to encourage more golfers — veteran players and beginners alike — to hit the links. With that in mind, new age groups of 18-22 year olds and 5-6 year olds have been added, pushing the total number of divisions for male and female entrants to seven apiece.
“I don’t know if it will be successful or how it will be received but we wanted to try it and see if we can create more interest and another opportunity to play a tournament,” Bukosky said.
The top three divisions — 18-22, 16-18 and 14-15 — play an 18-hole round March 27 at Wildflower Country Club, while the 12-13, 10-11 and 7-9 play nine holes, and the youngsters tee it up for a modified five holes. Trophies are handed out to the winners of each division, but nobody ever exits empty handed. The bargain entry price of $20 covers greens fees, plus a loaded gift bag and meal.
All proceeds — which have reached more than $40,000 since the tournament’s inception — go to programs within Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
Over the tournament’s history, there have been more than 3,000 participants. Sixty-seven players entered the 25th-anniversary round, which also was postponed from July 2020 to October 2020 because of the pandemic. Bukosky said he hopes to see that many, if not more, next week.
Registration is open through Wednesday. Visit rwycsports.org, cmbjrgolfopen.com or clubcorp.com/clubs/wildflower-country-club to enroll.
“As always, we appreciate our sponsors and the community’s support,” Bukosky said. “Obviously, the tournament is very special to my family, but what it’s all about is supporting the youth. We felt like postponing was the right thing to do but we are excited about being back and looking forward to the 26th.”