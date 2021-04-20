The wiggle room is no longer there for Temple, which has endured a difficult stretch after a 5-1 start to District 12-6A. So with three games remaining in the regular season, starting with Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday night, the Wildcats’ plan is as cut and dry as can be — win so they can get in.
Temple scored five runs in the first inning, tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, and checked one item off the list with an 8-0 victory over the Grey Wolves at Hallford Field to snap a five-game losing streak and remain firmly planted in the thick of postseason contention.
“Obviously, the last two weeks were rough,” said Temple head coach Dallas Robertson, whose squad was coming off an 11-5 loss to Belton on Saturday. “After we left Belton, we said alright, ‘Here’s the plan going forward. These are the things we have to do to give us a chance.’ That included winning tonight.
“Now, we have to go and do it again Friday, and that’s our mindset. We’re not looking at anything else except the next game.”
Temple’s next game is against seventh-place Killeen on Friday. Following Tuesday’s league-wide results, the Wildcats (16-11, 6-6) are alone in fifth place, one game back of Killeen Ellison and Copperas Cove, which travels to Hallford Field in the season finale April 27.
Temple right-hander Aaron Wagaman carried a no-hitter into the sixth, when third baseman Josh Ortiz singled for Shoemaker (3-19-1, 1-11) to lead off the inning. Wagaman wound up allowing two hits, walking two and striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Matt McDonald closed out the victory, retiring the two batters he faced in the seventh.
Johnny Donoso kick-started the Wildcats’ first-inning outburst against Grey Wolves starter Lorenzo Vallejo with a single to center. He scored on Xavier Padilla’s infield single for Temple’s 1-0 advantage. Naeten Mitchell bounced a base hit into left field that plated Padilla for 2-0, and it was 3-0 after Isaac Ramos was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Chance Guillen’s fielder’s choice drove in another run before Kobe Smith’s RBI single capped the early spree.
“Getting started early was big,” Robertson said. “We hadn’t done that in a while. So that was big.”
A walk and two errors helped Temple add a run in the third for 6-0. Padilla doubled to lead off the fourth and crossed home on Isaiah Fach’s RBI groundout to push the lead to 7-0. Smith added his second RBI when he grounded out in the fifth to chase in Ramos.
“We got our energy up, which is what we need all the time,” Mitchell said. “I feel confident in our team. It’s a family. That’s what Coach Robertson is always telling us. Just stay together as a family.”