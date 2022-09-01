BELTON — Around 5 years old, Donovan Thompson was introduced to football by his father, and like many children, he gravitated toward offensive aspects. He was intrigued by deep passes, athletic catches, illusive jukes and, of course, touchdowns.
Once old enough to don a uniform, Thompson followed his instincts, primarily playing as a running back throughout his childhood and into high school. As a member of Belton’s junior varsity team, he routinely reached the end zone and delivered 100-yard showings while coming out of the backfield.
Upon being elevated to the varsity roster, however, coaches approached Thompson with a proposal to transition his skills to defense. Along with being strong, athletic and possessing the fundamental abilities needed to play linebacker, the Tigers had a need at the position.
Admittedly, he was reluctant.
“Last spring, they switched me to outside linebacker, and it was my first time to really play there. I had done it in middle school some and in ninth grade, but I just wasn’t into it, so I didn’t really try,” Thompson said. “Then, I realized that this is what I have, and I need to work with it.
“At first, I was a little salty that they moved me, but eventually I got over it, because I started to think about the team first and not myself.”
The decision is paying off.
As a junior, Thompson earned All-District 12-6A second-team honors as an outside linebacker following his debut in the role, leading the Tigers in tackles with 80 — including a dozen for a loss — to go with five sacks and a fumble recovery.
Now, in the infancy of his senior season, Thompson is still thriving.
Belton’s only returning defensive starter recorded a team-high 12 tackles with a pair accounting for a loss and a sack in a 34-27 victory against Pflugerville Hendrickson to open the season last week.
While his talents are critical to the team’s success, his contributions extend further, according to Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin.
“That’s one kid that we don’t have to spend much time correcting, and that allows the coaches to concentrate on other things,” Sniffin said. “He is a quiet leader, but when it is necessary, I’ve heard him vocally emphasize some things in order to get things done and encourage other kids.
“I’m hoping to see more and more of that as he gains confidence in his leadership role.”
Thompson will take the next step in his evolution as a player tonight, when Belton travels to Brenham (0-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Along with winning, Thompson will attempt to continue building on last week’s showing — one of the best of his career.
Thompson eclipsed his previous high for total tackles in a single game (11) and tied his best mark for solo tackles in a game (eight), while delivering at least two tackles for a loss for just the fourth time.
Despite the accomplishments, he believes room for improvement remains.
“I feel good about what I did last week,” Thompson said. “But I know I could have done way better if I started off a little faster. It took me a little while to just get back into the groove of things.”
With only nine guaranteed games left at Belton, Thompson understands each play is precious, and he intends to make the most of every moment by fully embracing the position he did not initially realize he loved.
“As a running back, it is basically you versus the defense,” he said. “But it is different at defense. It is hard to explain, but there is just something about having to all work as a team.
“We have to all be together on the defensive side of the ball, and I just love the way we all have to depend on each other.”