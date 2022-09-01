Belton football-Donovan Thompson

Belton linebacker Donovan Thompson had a team-high 12 tackles last week. Thompson and the Tigers take on Brenham tonight.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — Around 5 years old, Donovan Thompson was introduced to football by his father, and like many children, he gravitated toward offensive aspects. He was intrigued by deep passes, athletic catches, illusive jukes and, of course, touchdowns.

