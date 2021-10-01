Rogers 41
Clifton 28
CLIFTON — Riley Dolgener rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one to lead the Rogers Eagles past Clifton in District 13-3A-II action.
Dolgener scored touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters, and he tossed a 47-yard scoring pass to Zach Davis in the third that put the Eagles (4-2, 2-0) up 34-7. Dolgener completed five of nine passes for 137 yards and led the Eagles on the ground with 73 yards on nine carries.
The Cubs (0-6, 0-2) had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Riley Finney, who carried 11 times for 127 yards, and quarterback Robert Goodman, who carried 16 times for 104 yards.
ROGERS 41, CLIFTON 28
Rogers 14 20 0 7 — 41
Clifton 0 7 6 15 — 28
Rog — Ivan Lopez 14 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Riley Dolgener 12 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Zach Davis 29 pass from Dolgener (Arzola kick)
Cli — Clay Kennedy 7 run (kick good)
Rog — Dolgener 3 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Davis 47 pass from Dolgener (kick failed)
Cli — Robert Goodman 1 run (kick failed)
Cli — Finney 42 run (run good)
Rog — Dolgener 26 run (Arzola kick)
Cli — Alex de la Hoya run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Cli
First downs 21 19
Rushes-yards 36-259 51-323
Passing yards 137 6
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-9-0 1-10-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-45 4-14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Karsen Gomez 9-73, Ivan Lopez 12-60, Dolgener 9-58, Davis 4-32, R.J. Cook 1-27, Garrett Wolfe 1-9; Clifton: Riley Finney 11-127, Goodman 16-104, Will Simmons 11-44, Kennedy 5-29, de la Hoya 7-14, Carlos Villareal 1-5.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 5-9-0-137; Clifton: Goodman 1-10-0-6.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Davis 7-76, Cook 1-38, Alex Vargas 1-21, Gomez 1-2; Clifton: Finney 1-6.
CTCS 56
St. Dominic Savio 20
In their final non-district game of the season, the Central Texas Christian Lions got out to a huge lead and never looked back in a win over the Austin St. Dominic Savio Eagles.
Alec Gonzalez had touchdown runs of 65, 5 and 25 yards, touchdown passes of 73 and 10 yards and a 60-yard interception return for a TD as the Lions (3-2) took a 56-6 lead into halftime.
Gonzalez finished with 149 yards rushing and 181 passing. Jonathan Saenz carried Eagles (1-5), who scored twice in the fourth quarter. Saenz completed 14 of 29 passes for 258 yards.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 56,
AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO 20
Savio 0 6 0 14 — 20
CTCS 21 35 0 0 — 56
CTCS — Alec Gonzalez 65 run (Luke Childs kick)
CTCS — Gonzalez 5 run (Child kick)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 47 run (Childs kick)
CTCS — Gonzalez 25 run (Childs kick)
Savio — Dillon Swain 72 pass from Jonathan Saenz (kick blocked)
CTCS — Evan Allerkamp 42 pass from Gonzalez (Childs kick)
CTCS — Ethan Allkerkamp 67 run (Childs kick)
CTCS — Noah Wood 10 pass from Gonzalez (Childs kick)
CTCS — Gonzalez 60 interception return (Childs kick)
Savio — Saenz 1 run (kick good)
Savio — Swain 55 pass from Saenz (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sav CTCS
First downs 20 28
Rushes-yards 20-46 22-291
Passing yards 243 181
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-29-1 8-12-0
Punts-average 2-28.5 1-40.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-65 10-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Savio: Collin Uebersax 5-24, Swain 11-17, Saenz 2-1; CTCS: Ethan Allekamp 13-162, Gonzalez 10-149, Regan Ragsdale 4-28.
PASSING — Savio: Saenz 14-29-1-258; CTCS: Gonzalez 8-12-0-181.
RECEIVING — Savio: Swain 6-183; CTCS: Ragsdale 3-71, Evan Allerkamp 2-60, Wood 2-20.
— Reported by Paul Thurman
Academy 21
McGregor 13
MCGREGOR — The Academy Bumblebees (5-1, 1-1) evened their District 11-3A-I record with a win over the McGregor Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Lorena 55
Troy 14
LORENA — The Lorena Leopards (4-2, 2-0) pulled away from the Troy Trojans (0-5, 0-1) in a District 11-3A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Thorndale 35
Holland 10
THORNDALE — The Thorndale Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in District 12-2A-I play with a win over the Holland Hornets (3-3, 1-1).
No other information was reported before press time.
Hearne 27
Rosebud-Lott 14
HEARNE — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (4-2, 1-1) couldn’t get their offense on track against the Hearne Eagles (3-3, 1-1) in a District 12-2A-I game
No other information was reported before press time.
Thrall 55
Bruceville-Eddy 7
THRALL — The Thrall Tigers (4-2, 1-1) powered past the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-4, 0-1) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Milano 33
Bartlett 16
BARTLETT — The Milano Eagles (3-3, 1-1) got past the Bartlett Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bryan Homeschool 49
Buckholts 0
BUCKHOLTS — The Bryan Christian Homeschool Mustangs (3-3) shut out the Buckholts Badgers (1-5) in a non-district six-man game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Holy Trinity Cath. 80
R.R. Christian 52
GEORGETOWN — Holy Trinity Catholic (3-3, 1-1) topped Round Rock Christian (2-3, 0-1) in a TAPPS six-man District 4 game played at Wagner Middle School Athletic Complex.
No other information was reported before press time.