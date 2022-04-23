From the time Jacob Wilk was a Salado sophomore, the Brigham Young University baseball program had its sights on him.
It took a couple of other stops along the way, but Wilk finally found his way to Provo, Utah, and it’s now paying robust dividends for both the player and the program.
Coming into last week, the BYU first baseman was leading the West Coast Conference in hitting (.450), slugging percentage (.900), on-base percentage (.522) and on-base slugging percentage (1.422) in conference play. Overall, Wilk was hitting at a .302 clip with five home runs.
The mustache-sporting Wilk, however, doesn’t care to know his numbers or necessarily shoot for certain statistics anymore.
“I’m superstitious so I don’t think about those things,” said Wilk, who also was an all-state linebacker for Salado. “I’m trying to have fun more than anything. I’m seeing the ball well. We have a bunch of dudes who are playing well.”
Learning to have fun may be the biggest difference-maker in Wilk’s career. It took going with the program that made him an offer in 2016 when the Eagles were vying for a state title against Abilene Wylie.
Wylie won that day, but Wilk, then a young shortstop, caught the eye of BYU recruiting coach Brent Haring, who already had an eye on him through Wilk’s summer team.
“I saw him on his tournament team out of Round Rock and I also saw him play at the (Round Rock) Express Stadium,” said Haring, the Cougars’ recruiting coordinator and assistant coach who, along with interim coach Trent Pratt, has steadied the ship after the sudden midseason resignation of longtime head coach Mike Littlewood. “He was a big, strong kid. I liked the way he played, and I offered him a scholarship that year.”
As flattering as that was, BYU wouldn’t be his only offer. Making a move from Salado to Utah just seemed too daunting at the time to a kid out of a small Texas high school. He did, however, hope that Fayetteville, Arkansas would be more to his liking, and he signed with the Razorbacks.
It wasn’t.
“I just wasn’t comfortable there,” said the 6-4, 235-pounder, who spent the summer and fall of 2018 there before deciding Arkansas was not a good fit. “BYU reached out again and wanted me to transfer. I still wasn’t ready for a trip to Utah.”
Instead, Wilk wound up at Wharton Junior College in southeast Texas. After a shaky freshman season — “I played awful,” he said — he found his niche as a sophomore. Wilk hit .391 to reignite large school interest in him.
“I had offers from big schools,” said Wilk, who also had committed to Texas State. “Schools don’t forget you. I just needed to get where I was comfortable. (In junior college) you want to play good and get out. I was motivated to play well. In JUCO, the numbers speak.”
Haring didn’t forget about Wilk and extended an offer once again.
“You try to never give up on a kid,” Haring said. “We stayed with him.”
This time, Wilk returned to the first serious offer he received years before.
The 2021 season was a so-so output for Wilk as he struggled to stay in the lineup. This year, he earned his way onto the lineup card, mostly penciled in at the clean-up spot. They key is not so much where he is in the lineup as it is just being in the lineup.
“I’ve hit in the eight-hole, the three-hole, the five-hole,” said Wilk, whose parents, CJ and Kristi, played collegiate sports in baseball and basketball. “I’ve hit everywhere. My main goal is to be in the lineup every day and prove that I can do it.”
Now that he’s locked in and a top contributor, don’t expect Wilk to shave off his old-school mustache even if his mother, the current Salado volleyball coach, would just as soon prefer that he did. A long-standing “shave policy” at BYU doesn’t permit facial hair beyond a mustache.
“In the summer when I’m home I like to let my beard grow,” said Wilk, who is eligible to play in 2023. “My mom wishes I would shave it, but I like to have a little fish hair.”
For the time being he’s enjoying the ride in Provo by producing at the plate. He’s dramatically cut down on his strikeouts over his collegiate career, which has brought his average way up.
“I just try to hit the ball wherever, in the gaps,” he said. “I can handle the bat pretty well.
“When you get to Division I, you think you have to try to change what got you there to be better,” he said. “In reality, all I had to do was be Jacob Wilk.”
That’s been plenty good enough for BYU, and the Cougars knew it all along.