HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys All-District 12-6A
Most valuable player — Shamir Bogues, sr., Killeen Ellison
Offensive player of the year — Anthony Scott, sr., Hewitt Midway
Defensive player of the year — Quentin Johnston, sr., Temple
Newcomer of the year — Jamyron Keller, fr., Ellison
Coach of the year — Alberto Jones, Ellison
First Team
Temple — Elcid Smith, sr.; Jaiden Pate, sr.
Belton — TJ Johnson, soph.
Ellison — Trendon Stewart, jr.; Nehemiah Nuckols, sr.
Harker Heights — Ryan Chamberlin, sr.; Terrance Carter, soph.
Killeen — Mike House, sr.
Midway — Godsgift Ezedinma, sr.
Waco — Jordan Fuller, sr.
Second Team
Temple — Leon Hudson, soph.
Copperas Cove — Isaiah Sober, sr.
Ellison — Mathias Nero, sr.
Harker Heights — Sean Bright, sr.;
Camrin Forde, jr.
Killeen — A.B. Oladipo, jr.
Midway — C.J. Calhoun, sr.
Killeen Shoemaker — Ti’Ajoe Owens, jr.; Damond Daniels, sr.; Nasir Kirk, sr.
Honorable mention
Temple — J’Don Garcia, sr.; Joseph Stewart, jr.; Aundra Jackson, jr.; Roman Jackson, sr.; Carlos Torres, sr.
Belton — Tyson Pine, sr.; Josh Rardin, sr.; Diego Santana, sr.; Ben Jones, jr.; Luke Bramlett, jr.
Copperas Cove — Warren Fleming, fr.; Ahmad Pierce, sr.; Lakyi Ellison, jr.; Alonnie Carter, jr.
Ellison — Jayce Wright, jr.; Deandra Thomas, jr.
Harker Heights — Antwan Taylor, soph.; Jalen Kaderka-Brown, jr.; Malik Goodrich, sr.; La’Princeton Dixon, jr.
Shoemaker — Marvin Galloway, sr.
Waco — Tomaray Jackson, jr.; Ja’Mauri Outley, sr.; Cory Taylor, sr.