HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys All-District 12-6A

Most valuable player — Shamir Bogues, sr., Killeen Ellison

Offensive player of the year — Anthony Scott, sr., Hewitt Midway

Defensive player of the year — Quentin Johnston, sr., Temple

Newcomer of the year — Jamyron Keller, fr., Ellison

Coach of the year — Alberto Jones, Ellison

First Team

Temple — Elcid Smith, sr.; Jaiden Pate, sr.

Belton — TJ Johnson, soph.

Ellison — Trendon Stewart, jr.; Nehemiah Nuckols, sr.

Harker Heights — Ryan Chamberlin, sr.; Terrance Carter, soph.

Killeen — Mike House, sr.

Midway — Godsgift Ezedinma, sr.

Waco — Jordan Fuller, sr.

Second Team

Temple — Leon Hudson, soph.

Copperas Cove — Isaiah Sober, sr.

Ellison — Mathias Nero, sr.

Harker Heights — Sean Bright, sr.;

Camrin Forde, jr.

Killeen — A.B. Oladipo, jr.

Midway — C.J. Calhoun, sr.

Killeen Shoemaker — Ti’Ajoe Owens, jr.; Damond Daniels, sr.; Nasir Kirk, sr.

Honorable mention

Temple — J’Don Garcia, sr.; Joseph Stewart, jr.; Aundra Jackson, jr.; Roman Jackson, sr.; Carlos Torres, sr.

Belton — Tyson Pine, sr.; Josh Rardin, sr.; Diego Santana, sr.; Ben Jones, jr.; Luke Bramlett, jr.

Copperas Cove — Warren Fleming, fr.; Ahmad Pierce, sr.; Lakyi Ellison, jr.; Alonnie Carter, jr.

Ellison — Jayce Wright, jr.; Deandra Thomas, jr.

Harker Heights — Antwan Taylor, soph.; Jalen Kaderka-Brown, jr.; Malik Goodrich, sr.; La’Princeton Dixon, jr.

Shoemaker — Marvin Galloway, sr.

Waco — Tomaray Jackson, jr.; Ja’Mauri Outley, sr.; Cory Taylor, sr.