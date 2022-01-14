BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers haven’t been a playoff team since 2016. It’s been much longer since they held a district championship.
But at the halfway point of District 12-6A play, the Lady Tigers are in position to do both, holding a share of the league lead thanks to a 57-48 win over the Bryan Lady Vikings at Tiger Gym on Friday, and Temple’s win over Harker Heights.
“That’s what we’ve said from day one when I took this job, ‘We are going to hang a banner,’” Belton coach Eric Regier said. “And we have not shied away from that goal. That’s been our mantra. Hang a banner. Those seniors have bought into that. That’s’ the mentality, win one game at a time to get to the playoffs.”
Anna Beamesderfer led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and McKenna Maddux added 11. Bryan was led by Tayler Thornton’s 15 points and Zamia Turner’s 14.
It wasn’t an ideal start to the evening for the Lady Tigers (11-12, 5-2), who trailed the Lady Vikings (1-6 in District 12-6A) 11-9 after the first quarter and had two post players on the bench with three fouls each just 10 seconds into the second quarter.
But Belton’s substitutes stepped up to the challenge, and the Lady Tigers outscored Bryan 20-5 in the quarter to take an impressive 29-16 lead into the half.
“We played sloppy the first quarter,” Regier said. “We let them get too many offensive rebounds, we had too many fouls and just weren’t sharp. Then the second quarter we played a little bit more to our potential and some girls were playing some minutes they weren’t used to playing.”
A 12-1 run by the Lady Vikings got them within five late in the third quarter, but 3-pointers in the final 1:16 by Lillian Small and Trinity Espisita helped Belton take a 42-33 lead into the final frame.
It’s was 56-36 with 2 minutes to play before Bryan went on a 12-1 to make the final score a bit more respectable.
“Our girls are playing with a lot of confidence,” Regier said. “They believe they should win every game. Even this game they were disappointed as they were up 20 and let it slip back down to 10. That’s what I like about this group, they want to win the right way.”
The victory put the Lady Tigers in a three-way tie for first with Harker Heights and Killeen Ellison. And while first place is nice at the halfway point, knowing it’s a three-way tie, with Killeen and Temple just a game back, it’s just a number for now and will be a battle to stay on top.
“It’s nice, but doesn’t mean anything until the end,” Regier said. “I told the girls I was proud of them for stepping up when they needed to tonight. After that slow start, we shot the ball better and that helped us get out of some funks.”
The Lady Tigers host Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday, then have back-to-back road games at Harker Heights and Killeen.