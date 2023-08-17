Temple-Killeen scrimmage

Temple’s Kade Stewart (right) throws behind the protection of his offensive line during the Wildcats’ scrimmage with Killeen on Thursday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

First scrimmages of the high school football season almost always produce a mixture of good, bad and ugly elements. Although Temple had all those things against traditional rival Killeen on a hot Thursday evening at Wildcat Stadium, the Wildcats certainly saw enough effort and positive developments to feel good about their direction entering the regular season next week.