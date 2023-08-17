First scrimmages of the high school football season almost always produce a mixture of good, bad and ugly elements. Although Temple had all those things against traditional rival Killeen on a hot Thursday evening at Wildcat Stadium, the Wildcats certainly saw enough effort and positive developments to feel good about their direction entering the regular season next week.
Temple’s starting defensive unit never let Killeen’s top offense get into the end zone in the controlled or timed portions of the scrimmage, and junior quarterback Kade Stewart scored on a pair of 2-yard sneaks and connected with junior Christian Tutson for a 75-yard touchdown strike to highlight the action for the Wildcats.
Temple eighth-year head coach Scott Stewart was especially pleased with the play of his youthful defense, which has only two returning starters in senior nose guard Ayden Brown and junior safety O’Ryan Peoples and plans to start three sophomores — middle linebacker Mikah Boldon, end Jamarion Carlton and cornerback Jason Bradford.
“That’s an unproven group and doesn’t have a lot of experience coming back,” Scott Stewart said. “They’re very active. They’re not big, but we move them around a lot and they’re pretty intelligent football players.”
Temple’s postgame huddle included a celebratory moment when Stewart called up receiver Tr’Darion Taylor to join him then announced that the small-but-speedy junior had earned a varsity roster spot with a good scrimmage performance, leading Wildcats players to clap and lift Taylor on their shoulders.
“We identified some bubble kids who played in both (the JV and varsity) scrimmages, and we’re going to go in and talk about a lot of kids. But like I told the coaches and the kids, I’ve got 51 percent of the vote and I saw all I needed to see from him.”
Temple, seeking its 11th consecutive playoff berth, will play its regular-season opener against McKinney Boyd at 7 p.m. next Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium. After another non-district game at Willis, the Wildcats play their home opener against College Station on Sept. 8 at Wildcat Stadium.
Early in the second timed quarter Thursday, Temple senior quarterback Damarion Willis scored on a 3-yard keeper.
The Kangaroos countered with a couple of touchdowns — a 65-yard run by Kardae Hicks and a 25-yard scoring reception by Raymond Howard — against Wildcats backup defenders.
“We saw what we needed to see. I told our kids that Temple was going to be a good test for us, and they were. They showed us where we have some glaring problems and have to fix to be a playoff-caliber football team,” said Killeen second-year head coach Josh Sadler, the former Temple offensive coordinator whose Kangaroos went 4-6 last year and 3-5 in District 4-5A-I, three games behind a three-way tie for second place between Lake Belton, Killeen Shoemaker and Red Oak.
Killeen starts its season at 7 p.m. next Friday with a game against fellow KISD program Killeen Chaparral at Leo Buckley Stadium.
In the scrimmage’s controlled portion, Temple’s starting defense allowed several short and medium-range completions on Killeen’s first possession, but the Wildcats stiffened when they needed to as they kept the Kangaroos scoreless.
Junior running back Adrian Scott used his rugged style to dent Killeen’s defense for runs of 9 and 11 yards to help Temple march to the Roos 2-yard line. Kade Stewart then followed the middle of his line for a 2-yard touchdown rush.
Starting a fresh set of down from the Wildcats 25, the left-handed Stewart fired a pass down the middle that speedy receiver Tutson caught in stride around the Killeen 40 before sprinting in untouched for a 75-yard touchdown.
“Kade’s a smart kid. I told him to control the game and be a field general,” said Scott Stewart, the junior QB’s father.
Temple’s No. 1 defense turned in another stingy performance on Killeen’s second possession, applying plenty of pressure to senior quarterback Roderick Norman in the backfield.
On the second possession for the Wildcats’ top offense, Scott charged for a 13-yard gain and Stewart completed a 12-yard pass to reach the 19. However, a Killeen defensive back closed quickly on a Temple receiver in the end zone to knock away a would-be touchdown pass on the final allotted play of the series.