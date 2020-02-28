LORENA — Points came at a premium, while turnovers were plentiful between the Bartlett Bulldogs and Milford Bulldogs on Friday night. The squads had 16 turnovers each, but ultimately it was Milford that made the most of its possessions that did not end in a giveaway.
Milford posted double digits in each of the first two quarters and limited Bartlett to three points over the last 8 minutes to secure a 40-27 win in a Class 1A boys area-round playoff game at Leopard Gym.
Milford, which had a first-round bye, advanced to play Laneville in the regional quarterfinals next week. Bartlett’s season ended in the second round of the playoffs for the second time in the last three years.
“We were able to break their press, but then we couldn’t capitalize by making shots,” said second-year Bartlett head coach Frankee Avalos, whose team beat Blum 44-35 in the first round but shot 12-for-53 (23 percent) from the field Friday. “We hope to make some good runs in the near future because we have a young team and we’re looking to get better.”
Ja’Viere Polynice led Bartlett (17-8) with 11 points as the team’s lone double-figure scorer. Kahlil Gadison added seven points off the bench, and Daniel Medina chipped in four. Milford (16-4) got 16 points from Damyan Woodward and 14 from Ty’Von Gates, who scored 10 second-half points on 5-of-6 shooting.
“We have a lot we have to clean up. We have to go back to the lab on Monday and work on our ball handling and make sure we have clean passes,” Milford head coach Arthur Ivy said. “I think we were a little jacked up with the playoff atmosphere because we didn’t have the warm-up game. It’ll be a test next week.”
Milford started the game with a 7-2 burst and led 14-7 after one period thanks to seven points by Woodward. After forcing six first-quarter turnovers and three more in the second, Bartlett cut the gap to 14-13 after a layup by Gadison with 5 minutes left in the half. Milford responded with a 12-2 run to take a 26-15 advantage into the break.
“It was tough. We would get it close and then we’d miss an easy one, and that’s really what sucked away our momentum,” Avalos said. “We had some guys whose shots normally fall but just didn’t today. It was frustrating, but hats off to Milford. They played well and deserve to move on.”
Bartlett scored the first four points of the second half to make it 26-19 with less than 5 minutes remaining in the third. Milford answered again with six quick points, helped in part by a layup from Gates. Gadison made his lone 3-point attempt with 40 seconds left in the third to make it 34-24 entering the final frame, but Daniel Juarez’s 3-pointer was Bartlett’s only field goal of a fourth quarter in which it was 1-for-17 from the floor.
“We battled, but we’re going to come back next year stronger and hungry for more,” said Polynice, who will return next year as a junior, along with Devonta Davis, Bartlett’s 6-foot-6 post who missed the second half of district play and the Bulldogs’ two playoff games because of a broken bone in his right arm. “Turnovers are going to happen. That’s basketball, but you have to get back and play defense. We just fell a little short today.”