KILLEEN – Killeen ISD on Thursday announced Salado’s Alan Haire as the first campus coordinator and football head coach at Killeen Chaparral, which is set to open in the fall.
Haire led the Eagles for six seasons, returning to his alma mater in 2016 and immediately turning around a program that had four wins combined during the four seasons prior to his hiring.
Salado went 49-23, including two district titles and five playoff appearances, with Haire at the helm. The Eagles were regional finalists in 2017, when they went 12-2 and marked the school’s deepest postseason run since 2007.
With an enrollment of 1,625, the Chaparral Bobcats were placed in football District 11-5A-II with Belton, Waco University, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville and Pflugerville Connally.
Chaparral is KISD's sixth high school.
Prior to his arrival in Salado, Haire spent a season as Stephenville’s athletic director. Before that was head coach at Lago Vista from 2002-2014. He also was an assistant at Salado from 1994-2000.