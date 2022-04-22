Like the rest of Lake Belton’s athletic staff when the school opened its doors in 2020, tennis head coach Lisa DeHart established the roots of a ground-up program and tended to its growth. Players took hold and sprouted some success, too.
This season, the returns are even more plentiful.
“They are a great group of kids. Last year, we were getting to know each other,” DeHart said. “This year, we continued to grow as a team and a family, and just the connections that these kids built helped strengthen the team.”
Case in point is the number of Broncos for the first time heading to the Class 4A UIL state tournament, which begins Tuesday at Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
Brodie Reed, the 4A Region III runner-up in boys singles, plays Longview Spring Hill’s Zach Couch in a quarterfinal match.
The boys doubles pairing of Sam Rahm and Caden Marshall — the team’s captains who also finished second at regionals — takes on Drew Gonzales and Tate Murphy from Wimberley to open the tournament.
And the mixed doubles pair of Jillian Webb — who DeHart described as having “the guts to be aggressive at the net, which is what it takes,” — and Cole Wieters drew K’Linda Mason and Nicolas Villalovos of Hereford.
“It’s taken a lot of practice both in school and out of school to match our playing styles together,” Wieters said of his pairing with Webb, one that garnered a district title and a regional silver. “The people at state are going to be very strong players, so we’re hoping to just play our best and give it 110 percent.”
Should any of the Broncos advance, the semifinals are scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon. The finals are Wednesday.
“It’s going to be awesome. Cole and Sam and Brodie, we’ve been friends for a while and played a lot of tennis together. It’s going to be fun, too, to bring Jillian, as a freshman, to state. That’s going to be super cool. I’m glad we got five people out,” said Marshall, who with Rahm finished second in the regional tournament to be among the group of Broncos making the program’s state debut just two years into its existence.
“We hope to play our best,” Rahm said. “I know we have tough competition, so we are going to go in there with an open mind and play as hard as we can.”
Also in the 4A draw is Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum, who returns to state for the second straight year. Her girls singles quarterfinal match is slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday against Midlothian Heritage’s Jaelee Young.
Academy will be well represented for the second year in a row in the 3A tournament.
Hunter Bruggman has Andres Albarado of Yoakum in boys singles, Kaylee Alexander faces Abbie Speyrer of Shallowater in girls singles, Daniel Golovin and brother Johnathan Golovin play Peaster’s Levi Weertman and Tobi Ellis in boys doubles, and Amelia Powell and Parker Fossett tangle with White Oak’s Reese Saccaccio and Jacob Gibbs in mixed doubles.
Johnathan Golovin won the gold in boys doubles with older brother Samuel Golovin a year ago. Alexander and Powell also are making a second appearance. As is the Cameron Yoe boys doubles team of Nolan Brashear and Marino Cardona. That pair plays Wall’s Bryson Hirt and Jack Duncan in the quarterfinals.
As for the Broncos, Reed qualified for the regional tournament last season, as did Wieters and Marshall in boys doubles. They didn’t advance beyond that point but returned for this spring season with valuable experience, which they parlayed into state berths.
“Just kept practicing and had a better mindset this year,” said Reed, who like Rahm and Marshall, was the district champion.
It was clear Friday around Lake Belton’s tennis courts that there was excitement in the air about the final tournament of the season, though the practice that was about to get underway looked as if it was going to resemble an early August training session. It’s all part of the plan — stay sharp and keep improving.
“The competition is tough. Not that they can’t compete against it because they are prepared for it,” DeHart said. “They have to play to that level. Getting to the net sooner, finishing the point sooner, being more aggressive. That’s what it’s going to take. They have to initiate the point and finish it off. Just aggression.”