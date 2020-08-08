One of the numerous COVID-19 enforcement inconsistencies when it comes to youth sports hasn’t been lost on high school coaches.
While athletic directors and fall sports coaches twist into pretzels trying to update schedules that had been finalized months ago and determining how to accommodate a 50 percent capacity order for upcoming contests, they are seeing tournament athletes competing in basketball, baseball and softball games with seemingly few restrictions.
As much of a headache as it has been creating and re-creating an athletic schedule, the logistics of adhering to the current mandated occupancy guidelines are a full-on migraine.
Athletic directors and school administrators are in the process of piecing together a plan of how to utilize the space and yet allow for as many fans to attend events as possible.
It may mean putting the band in chairs on the track circling the field if that allows more seating for fans. It may mean only portions of a band will participate on Friday nights and perhaps none from the visiting side. It will likely mean empty rows of bleachers to keep groups of fans and families spaced apart.
Some of the same issues present themselves for indoor sports with volleyball being the first out of the gate. Smaller schools with smaller gyms are challenged to maintain the required spacing. Some are even instituting a “no fans” stance in certain non-district matches.
Imagine being the parent of an athlete who is making a varsity — or any level — debut, but you aren’t able to attend. Certainly, there are greater societal inconveniences going on currently — life-threatening situations for instance — than the inability to attend a child’s sporting events. But it’s another abnormality for which to adjust.
Since the re-opening of portions of life as we know it in Texas, tournament teams have made the most of the missed activity from the spring and part of the summer. Some teams have even completed or are in the process of wrapping up state and national tournaments.
Nothing wrong with any of that. It gets young athletes back in the groove of competing and exercising while helping to stimulate local economies.
The issue comes when those same youth sports are seemingly allowed to function routinely while every square inch of school sports is scrutinized beyond comprehension.
The McLennan County Health District rescinded its original order to delay the start of school and extracurricular activites — including Class 1A-4A programs — which opposed the original decision made by the University Interscholastic League. That order forced a massive shift in scheduling that included many Bell County area programs. One veteran football coach voiced his displeasure in a television interview and pointed to tournament teams playing as they pleased while his football team might have an abbreviated season.
I’ve heard similar sentiments in casual conversations from other coaches in the region and rightly so.
The relationship between school sports and club sports has been awkward enough over the last two decades without further doses of righteous envy. Club sports have impacted the multi-sport aspect of school sports, especially at the larger-school level. Most sub-5A schools simply must have multi-sport athletes as the lifeblood of a well-rounded athletic program.
While club sports may be enjoying what’s left of an abbreviated summer season with moderate governmental oversight, it’s perhaps a bit unfair to say no rules have been applied. In the case of a recent multi-age state baseball tournament in Temple and Belton, the teams, fans and players did reasonably well with distancing and cleansing guidelines.
At Belton’s Chisholm Park, the bleachers were only half-occupied with patrons sitting well apart, and a good number of fans viewed the games from beyond the outfield fence. Umpires wore masks, benches and baseballs were disinfected between games, and players remained spaced apart. Granted, the fans at tournament games generally consist of family and team members — nothing on the level of a Friday night football game — but with numerous teams involved, it’s still a sizeable enough crowd that has to be managed in the current climate.
We are on the cusp of a fall sports season like we’ve never had before with the looming cloud that the sports seasons we all hope and yearn for may dissolve at a moment’s notice.
If we’ve learned anything from this bizarre year, it’s that people have to remain flexible even while being highly inconvenienced. In a year that saw all of its spring and winter sports halted, any chance for youngsters to play whatever sport they love — school or club — must be savored all the more.