Cameron Yoe 44
McGregor 19
CAMERON — Phaibian Bynaum became a 1,000-yard rusher as Cameron Yoe blew past McGregor in District 11-3A-I action.
Bynaum rushed for 235 yards on just 15 carries — averaging 15.6 yards per carry — and scored three touchdowns, bringing his season totals to 1,031 yards on 155 totes and 16 scores to remain among area leaders.
Yoe (4-6, 4-2) built a 20-6 lead in the second quarter, getting two touchdowns from Bynaum, a touchdown from Dareius Dixon II, and two field goals from Landen Greene.
But the Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5) then ended the first half and started the second half with touchdowns to tighten the game. Quarterback Chad Lorenz scored on a 20-yard run in the second quarter and added a 27-yard pass to Jacob Ables to open the third to trim the Yoe lead to 20-19.
The Yoemen extended the lead to 27-19 in the third on a Fabian Salomon 11-yard scoring run. They secured the win in the fourth with a 28-yard field goal from Greene, followed by a 60-yard scoring pass from Muniz to Pharrell Hemphill and a 38-yard run by Bynaum to produce the 44-19 final score.
McGregor 0 13 6 0 — 19
Yoe 10 10 7 17 — 44
Yoe — Landen Greene 22 field goal
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 20 run (Greene kick)
Yoe — Bynaum 36 run (Greene kick)
McG — Darieus Dixon 69 pass from Chad Lorenz (kick failed)
Yoe — Greene 39 field goal
McG — Lorenz 20 run (kick good)
McG — Jacob Ables 27 pass from Lorenz (kick failed)
Yoe — Fabian Salomon 11 run (Greene kick)
Yoe — Greene 28 field goal
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 60 pass from Muniz (Green kick)
Yoe — Bynaum 38 run (Greene kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
McG Yoe
First downs 24 19
Rushes-yards 39-205 35-357
Passing yards 235 176
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-30-2 8-16-0
Punts-average 3-18.33 3-27
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 3-15 8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — McGregor: Lorenz 17-111, Jayden Benitez 6-43, Sebastian Torres 10-36, Drayton Owens 3-20, Dixon 1-7, J.L. Singer 1-4, Nicky Nieves 1-3; Yoe: Bynaum 15-235, Muniz 9-76, Salomon 5-29, Jaidyn Sanchez 2-9, Kason Goolsby 1-9, Greene 1-5,
PASSING — McGregor: Lorenz 16-30-2-235; Yoe: Muniz 8-16-0-180.
RECEIVING — McGregor: Dixon 4-96, Ables 2-36, Cooper Burgess 2-26, Benitez 2-15, Darius Wilson 2-14, Drew Boles 1-28, Torres 1-15, Owens 1-5, Koby Reineke 1-5; Yoe: Goolsby 3-47, Sanchez 2-38, Hemphill 1-60, Charlie Mayer 1-30, Trayjen Wilcox 1-10.
Salado 77
Jarrell 14
SALADO — Salado built a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised to a District 9-4A-II win over Jarrell.
The Eagles (6-3, 3-1) had two 100-yard rushers in Aidan Wilson and Seth Reavis. Wilson carried 15 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He remains among area leaders with 968 yards on the season on 142 carries and 18 scores. Reavis finished with 117 yards on 11 carries.
Jarrell (2-7. 0-4) managed just 40 yards on the ground but did a little better through the air. Quarterback Andrew Knebel completed 20 of 39 passes for 182 yards.
Jarrell 0 7 0 7 — 14
Salado 21 21 21 14 — 77
Sal — Josh Huckabee 38 pass from Hutton Haire (Daniel Chatay kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 32 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 7 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 7 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Reavis 50 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Reavis 29 pass from Haire (Chatay kick)
Jar — Dakari Barnes 7 pass from Andrew Knebel (Cayden Sanchez kick)
Sal — Haire 1 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 61 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Reavis 6 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Kase Maedgen 22 run (Chatay kick)
Jar — Barnes 39 pass from Knebel (Sanchez kick)
Sal — Maedgen 51 run (Chatay kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Sal
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 17-40 43-437
Passing yards 182 102
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-39-0 4-6-0
Punts-average 3-30 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 12-91 5-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell: Derrick Warren, Jr. 10-22, Malik Davis 3-12, Knebel 2-3, Jamarion Nibblett 1-2, Brayden Bolyard 1-1; Salado: Wilson 15-158, Reavis 11-117, Maedgen 2-73, Adam Benavides 9-46, Haire 3-21, Dusty Rhiddlehoover 2-16, Drew Bird 1-6.
PASSING — Jarrell: Knebel 20-39-0-182; Salado: Haire 4-6-0-102.
RECEIVING — Jarrell: Barnes 5-63, Daniel Farr 5-16, Jamarri Price 4-19, Warren 2-56, Matthew Craft 2-12, Jalani Price 1-8, Bolyard 1-8. Salado: Huckabee 1-38, Reavis 1-29, Gavyn Keyser 1-19, Jesse Maskunes 1-16.
— Reported by Dusty Youngblood
Shiner St. Paul 47
CTCS 6
The Shiner St. Paul Cardinals (7-1, 3-0) showed the form of a team that had won three straight state titles, rolling over the Central Texas Christian Lions (4-5, 1-3) in a TAPPS District 3-III/IV game.
St. Paul has nine TAPPS state titles in football, including five in the last six years. The Cardinals forced CTCS into four turnovers while losing only one fumble themselves.
Noah Boedeker scored the first three touchdowns of the game for St. Paul on a 7-yard run, a 15-yard pass and a 9-yard run. Then it was Zak Johnson’s turn for consecutive scores on runs of 5 and 4 yards.
Nate Boedeker added a 1-yard TD run and Zane Barta closed out the Cardinals’ scoring with a 3-yard touchdown carry.
CTCS’ Ethan Allerkamp scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to prevent a shutout.
St. Paul 14 20 13 0 — 47
CTCS 0 0 0 6 — 6
St. Paul — Noah Boedeker 7 run (Trent Brown kick)
St. Paul — Noah Boedeker 15 pass (Brown kick)
St. Paul — Noah Boedeker 9 run (Brown kick)
St. Paul — Zak Johnson 5 run (Brown kick)
St. Paul — Johnson 4 run (kick blocked)
St. Paul — Nate Boedeker 1 run (Brown kick)
St. Paul — Zane Barta 3 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
StP CTCS
First downs 16 10
Rushes-yards 30-245 32-68
Passing yards 54 62
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-9-0 3-9-2
Punts-average 0-0 3-33.3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 2-15 5-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — St. Paul: Zak Johnson 17-130, Noah Boedeker 6-71, Nate Boedeker 4-43, Zane Barta 1-3; CTCS: Ethan Allerkamp 24-55, Regan Ragsdale 3-14, Tristan Eanes 4-8.
PASSING — CTCS: Michael Graeff 3-7-0-62, Eanes 0-2-2-0.
RECEIVING — St. Paul: Zak Johnson 1-34, Noah Boedeker 1-15, Trent Brown 1-6, Vance Lucas 1-(-1); CTCS: Regan Ragsdale 2-59, Ethan Allerkamp 1-3.
SM Baptist 68
Holy Trinity Cath. 22
Jace Martin threw for 257 yards and two TDs for the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (4-5, 2-3), who couldn’t keep pace with the San Marcos Baptist Bears (7-3, 4-2) in a TAPPS six-man District 4 game.
Zaylin Blackwood ran for 81 yards and a score and had seven catches for 106 yards and a TD for the Celtics, who also got a TD reception from Trent Lockhart.
SM Baptist 16 15 14 23 — 68
Holy Trinity 0 0 14 8 — 22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 9-81, David Thang 10-61.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Jace Martin 21-37-1-257.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Blackwood 7-106, Trent Lockhart 2-13.
Waco Connally 47
Gatesville 45
GATESVILLE — The Gatesville Hornets (3-6, 1-3 District 9-4A-II) put together a furious fourth-quarter rally but came up short against the Waco Connally Cadets (4-4, 3-1).
The Hornets trailed 40-15 entering the fourth but successfully executed two onside kicks after touchdowns and had a chance to tie in the final minute after Connally botched a punt snap at its 12-yard line. Gatesville cashed in with a TD but didn’t convert the 2-point conversion.
No other information was reported.
Granger 21
Snook 14
GRANGER — The Granger Lions (7-1, 4-1) held off the Snook Bluejays (3-6, 2-3) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported.
Thrall 52
Moody 20
MOODY — The Thrall Tigers (6-3, 3-2) defeated the Moody Bearcats (2-7, 0-5) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported.
Somerville 50
Bartlett 6
BARTLETT — The Somerville Yeguas (4-5, 4-2) got past the Bartlett Bulldogs (2-8, 0-6) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported.
Oglesby 68
Buckholts 0
BUCKHOLTS — The Oglesby Tigers (7-2, 2-0) shut out the Buckholts Badgers (2-6, 0-1) in a District 14-1A-II six-man game.
No other information was reported.