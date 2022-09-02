Temple-Willis football

Temple’s Julian White and Taurean York (5) keep Willis’ Derek Lagway from finding any running room Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Willis and standout quarterback Derek Lagway rolled up more than 600 yards and posted 73 points last week against Bryan Rudder. Temple is not Rudder and quickly made that point Friday night.

