BELTON — Without a national championship to chase, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s lone goal is hoisting the American Southwest Conference trophy at the end of the league tournament next month.
That singular purpose has driven the Crusaders to raise their performance to another level and fueled their nine-game winning streak.
“We’re confident but we know a loss can come whenever, and we control that,” UMHB senior forward Aedan Welch said. “Without a national tournament, we’re not looking past three weeks from now because that’s when it’s over. We have three weeks, so that’s what we’re focused on.”
About a week after the NCAA canceled the Division III tournament because of the smaller number of teams playing this season, UMHB kept its ASC record unblemished by fighting off East Texas Baptist for an 86-81 victory Saturday afternoon at Mayborn Campus Center.
It was only the third win by single digits during the nine-game streak for the Crusaders (12-3, 9-0), who rallied from a 10-point deficit with 14 minutes remaining.
After the Tigers (12-7, 6-4) opened the second half with a 20-5 surge to go up 52-42, UMHB constructed an 11-0 run on Gibson Hearne’s 3-pointer, Ty Prince’s dunk and driving bucket, and four points from Josiah Johnson to regain the lead.
“We just started executing better and playing harder,” Crusaders coach Clif Carroll said. “We got down by 10 because we stopped rebounding and started turning it over. Those are things we can control. It’s a matter of looking each other in the eye and holding each other accountable.”
UMHB stretched its lead to as many as 10 points on Carson Hammond’s steal and layup with 2:16 left, and the closest the Tigers got was four points with 31 seconds to go.
ETBU’s Logan Blow, who spent the first 12 games of the 2017-18 season with the Crusaders before leaving the program, scored a game-high 30 points. Jayden Williams had 16 points, and Chris Haynes added 12 for the Tigers.
Johnson had 23 points to lead the Crusaders, who shot 51 percent (29-of-57) from the field. Hammond finished with 18, Prince with 15, Welch with 13, and Hearne with 10.
“I was proud of our guys, particularly in the second half. We had to face some adversity and take control defensively and make some runs,” said Carroll, whose team hosts Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday. “The kids stepped up.
“This group has really started coming together and playing as a team. It’s a great group of guys. We’re having a blast and I’m having a blast coaching them.”