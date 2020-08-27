STEPHENVILLE — Brandon Bell scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown on Lake Belton’s first possession Thursday night and the Broncos cruised from there, downing the Stephenville JV 48-0 at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium for the program’s first victory in school history.
“It was a fun night to be a Bronco,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.
Quarterback Connor Crews tossed one touchdown each to Selman Bridges and Connor Bartz, Daniel Hardin had a rushing score, Micah Hudson returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and Cole Jackson booted two field goals in the inaugural win.
“Our kids did a great job executing our game plan,” Cope said. “Our coaches did a great job getting these kids ready. What I was most proud of was we didn’t have any substitution infractions. We were very organized and the coaches did a great job in that way. It was fun to watch.”
Lake Belton’s season continues next Friday at San Antonio Davenport before its scheduled home opener Sept. 17 against the Cameron Yoe JV.