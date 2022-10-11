Temple’s boys cross country team has built up a head of steam by way of five team titles in eight races during the regular season.
The Wildcats would like to make it six of nine Thursday when they toe the line at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville for the District 12-6A meet.
“I’ve got a bunch of great guys, who really buy-in. They all have winning mentalities and they have great work-ethics, and that’s what you always look for when you’re a coach,” said Temple head coach David Melvin, who’s in his 10th season in charge at his alma mater.
“Very happy to have this set of guys — really deep team this year.”
Led by Tyson Tamez’s individual gold, Temple is coming off a victory last week at the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational in which the Wildcats had six runners cross in the top 16.
On Thursday, they’ll have seven runners in the field against athletes from Hewitt Midway, Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss, Harker Heights, Bryan and Copperas Cove.
“Midway has a great team as well. They are loaded. It is going to be a barnburner at district. Everybody is going to have to show up and everybody is going to have to run,” Melvin said. “If we give our best and do what we know inside that we are capable of, I like where the chips will fall. But, Midway is going to be tough. It’s going to be very competitive.”
Joining Tamez is fellow senior Anthony Soto, sophomore La’Ron Alexander, freshman Xavier Tools, and juniors Mateo Lopez, Julian Jimenez and Seth Orf.
The top three teams and individuals in the top 10 advance to the 6A Region II race in Grand Prairie in two weeks.
“We don’t fit the mold. Most of them are not as tall as those guys they are racing. We don’t fit the mold but we deliver the results,” Melvin said. “To see their desire, their work-ethic and then just their competitiveness — we don’t have to fit the mold. We just have to be tougher than everybody else, put in the work and trust what we’re doing.”
Melvin, who doubles as the girls coach, said that squad also is aiming to rise to the challenge and stake claim to a regional spot.
In line to chase that goal are Kaegan Yepma, Kylie Tamez, Maya Ramirez, Vanessa Sorrells, Kaurie Holleman, Rebecca Terry and Sofia Garcia.
“They can go get it. If we run like we did last week, we have a great chance,” Melvin said.
“Plus, I already told them I got the hotel,” he continued with a laugh. “So, we better get it done. I’m not very good at canceling things.”
Belton and Lake Belton, meanwhile, have sights on the District 22-5A meet at the H.O.T Soccer Complex on Thursday in Waco.
Belton head coach Holly Lamberte and Lake Belton’s Austin Wooten both said they figure the battle for the top three in both the boys and girls races will be down to the wire.
“I think both sides are going to be really competitive,” Wooten said, noting that his Lady Broncos, the Lady Tigers and Killeen Ellison likely will jockey for positioning, and Lamberte agreed.
“It’s going to be close on the girls side. We are going to have to bring our ‘A’ game,” she said.
Wooten said the boys race could come down to Ellison and Belton, while his group will “have a pretty good fight between us and (Killeen) Shoemaker to get that third-place spot.”
Lamberte will send out Lady Tigers Olivia Brillhart, Hailey Schutz, Liliana Nelson, Reyna Trevino, Kiya Castle, Kaeli Scarlett and Kaitlyn MacDonald, and Tigers Cole Chrisman, Riley Dick, Clayton Oaks, J.Z. Moehlenbrock, Ethan Vasquez-Miranda, Briac Ybanez and David Shelburne.
“Our kids are very familiar with the course but at the end of the day, we have to show up and do what we normally do,” Lamberte said. “All of them have put in a lot of time and effort. They are a really hard-working group and I’m excited to see what they do at the district meet.”
Wooten will have Lady Broncos Parker Ling, Kate Henn, Clara Hill, Avelina Betancourt, Deja Cavazos, Alyssa Tagle and Alexandria Lewis, and Broncos Izaiah Rodriguez, Daniel Bernhard, Luke Yarbrough, Mario Padmanabhan, Cavan Pilkington, Joshua Briggs and Nathan Ogden.
“This is what we’ve been training for all season,” Wooten said. “They’ve done really well adjusting throughout the season and trained well in getting here.”
While those teams will be blazing trails Thursday, it’s already been a busy week on courses across the area.
District 23-4A
In Elm Mott, first place in the boys team standings came down to three points. Salado (35) edged Gatesville (38) for the top spot in the 3-mile trek, though both are headed to the Region III race in two weeks in Huntsville.
The Hornets’ Carlos Martinez crossed in 15 minutes, 52 seconds for the gold. He was followed by a pair of Eagles in Luke Anderson (17:29.10) and Coulson Boyd (17:43.60) in second and third. Ryan Novotny (fifth) and Owen Pitcock (10th) also placed in the top 10, along with Gatesville’s Jastin Muegge (sixth) and Abraham Almendariz (eighth).
In the girls race, Gatesville’s Vania Martinez clocked a 12:03.00 for first, about 30 seconds ahead of a trio of Lady Eagles in second, third and fourth — Penelope Anderson, Ally Ihler and Zoie Adcox for team champion Salado.
Each of Salado’s seven runners finished within the top 12 with Alexa Williams (seventh), Natalie Burleson (11th) and Cade Harris (12th).
Gatesville was second.
District 19-3A
Rogers’ girls had four runners finish in the top 10 in the 2-mile race in Cameron to claim the team title with 38 points.
Ariela Gutierrez paced the Lady Eagles with a 12:23.10 for second place. Alaina Mungia finished sixth, Katelyn Lemke eighth, Raeley Sebek ninth and Crus Zavila 13th.
Host Cameron Yoe got Yierra Flemings’ (12:46.40) third place and Brittani Drake’s fourth place to propel it to a team silver.
Lorena’s Addison Sykora won the meet with a 12:12.20, and the Lady Leopards nabbed the third spot into the Region III meet in Huntsville in two weeks.
Troy’s Celeste Mireles and Audra Peters ran their way into another race by finishing in seventh and 10th, respectively.
On the boys side, the top four teams all finished within five points with Yoe (62), McGregor (64) and Troy (65) picking up the regional bids. Rockdale was fourth with 67 points.
The Trojans’ Carlos Jose Cortez claimed individual gold in 15:51.00. Rockdale’s Jesus Bocanegra was second and Damon Flemings of Yoe third.
Bocanegra and Sam Pardo of Rogers (10th) are regional-bound as individuals.
District 17-2A
Katelyn Hale (13:11.70) and Kortni Chatham (13:11.90) went 1-2 for host Moody, which notched the girls team gold and a trip to the Region III meet in Huntsville. Addisyn Hale, Ryli Chatham and Bella Camacho also scored for Moody.
Bruceville-Eddy’s Elaina McCulloch (fifth) and Rosebud-Lott’s Yoselin Aldana (sixth) punched individual tickets.
In the boys race, the Bearcats finished third for a sixth straight regional berth.
Cooper Staton (sixth), Reece Pickett (eighth) and Tucker Staton (10th) led the way.
District 27-2A
The Holland Lady Hornets had five runners — Jayla Martinez, Pacie Plough, Caitlyn Ingram, Madison Vrabel and Gabby Hernandez — cross in the top 15 for their league title in Thrall.
Granger’s Elizabeth Martinez was fourth for her individual trip to the 2A-Region IV meet in Corpus Christi.
Among the boys, Granger’s Cobe Whitney was first and teammate Travis Burton fifth to advance. Bartlett’s Luke Walker did the same by placing sixth.