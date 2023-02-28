Temple had a quick response to its first dilemma Tuesday night, but Hutto stumped its host in the second half.
Alicia Izquierdo tallied twice in a 9-minute span after halftime, part of a three-goal spree in the second half that created the cushion necessary for the Lady Hippos to fend off the Tem-Cats, 4-1, in a District 12-6A matchup at Temple’s campus soccer complex.
Unlike freshman Madison Penick’s equalizing goal just 3 minutes after Temple fell behind 1-0 in the first half, the Tem-Cats couldn’t formulate the answers to solve the Lady Hippos during the second 40 minutes en route to the setback in the teams’ final meeting of the regular season.
Temple and Hutto tied 1-1 in the first encounter Feb. 3.
Izquierdo broke a 1-all tie Tuesday in the 46th minute, settling a centered cross by Alexx Davis and chipping over Temple goalkeeper Arieanna Reigle. Izquierdo pushed the advantage to 3-1 in the 55th, first to a loose ball and cleaning up the rebound in front of the net after Reigle saved a shot from Aaliyah McPeak.
Alyssa Chaparro added Hutto’s insurance in the 67th minute.
The Lady Hippos (5-5-4, 3-2-4) finished with 18 shots on target, including 10 in the second half, and held a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Reigle went left, slid right, jumped and kneeled to record 13 saves for the Tem-Cats (1-12-5, 0-8-2), who were limited to three shots on goal — all in the first half.
Reigle stood sturdy and dived when necessary to make six saves in the first half, though she also had some early help from the crossbar when Hutto’s Caitlyn Draper rattled the woodwork in the fourth minute.
Draper avoided Reigle and the bar 2 minutes later when she converted a penalty kick given after an unlucky handball on Temple in the box and lifted the Lady Hippos in front 1-0.
It was a swift, stunning and spectacular counter by the Tem-Cats, who were level 3 minutes after going down a goal.
Penick controlled a throw in a few steps inside the penalty area, pivoted a touch to her right foot and curled a ball from a tough angle to Hutto keeper Kamila Aguilar’s left that started near post and wound up in the back of the net far post.
Reigle and the Temple defense — including Lydia Lesley, Lenora Wright, Paloma Gonzalez-Arroyo, Alondra Arredondo and others — kept it 1-all for the next 31 minutes to halftime, fending off multiple attacks by the Lady Hippos, who saw a prime chance to go up 2-1 about 4 minutes before the break sail wide off the right foot of McPeak from close range.
Temple has two contests remaining on its slate. The Tem-Cats are at Harker Heights on Friday, have an idle date March 7 and close up shop at home March 10 versus Copperas Cove.