Temple-Hutto girls soccer

Temple’s Michaela Stelzer (9) dribbles past Hutto’s Jessica Solis during the Tem-Cats’ 4-1 loss in a District 12-6A match Tuesday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Temple had a quick response to its first dilemma Tuesday night, but Hutto stumped its host in the second half.

jweaver@tdtnews.com