LITTLE-RIVER ACADEMY — The Hive was humming Tuesday night thanks to a pair of victories by the home teams during a District 19-3A doubleheader versus McGregor.
First, the Lady Bees shut out the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter en route to securing the season sweep, 58-19. The Bees followed with a 64-54 nod over the Bulldogs for their most comfortable league victory thus far.
Boys
Scout Brazeal had a team-high 19 points, Zane Clark and Cole Shackelford had 13, and Academy (17-8, 5-1) gave itself some room in the second half after the contest was tied at 25-all at halftime.
“I think we started doing what we wanted to do defensively. We really were focused on trying to take away their strong hand today, and in the first half we were letting them drive the way they wanted to drive. We allowed them to be successful at their game as opposed to making them play how we wanted to play,” said Bees head coach James Holt, whose squad’s previous four league wins were by a combined 12 points. “In the second half we focused on taking away driving lanes, and played good defense. When you play good defense and get stops and rebounds that fuels your offense.”
Academy went up by double digits for the first time with 6:15 to go in the fourth through Shackelford’s layup, then forced a timeout by the Bulldogs (14-10, 3-3) after back-to-back steals and buckets by Clark and Cooper Chase that made it 52-41 with 5:13 left. The lead never was less than eight points the rest of the way.
Chase added nine points and Cooper Shackelford seven for the Bees. Joshua Hillis and Ethan Butler each had 11 points for McGregor.
“I think we’ve been taking pride in our defense all year, and that’s kept us in games,” Holt said. “We have to play good defense.”
Girls
Academy (22-7, 7-1) began the second round of district action much like the first — a 35-plus point victory over the Lady Bulldogs (5-19, 1-7). In the rematch Tuesday, the Lady Bees got off to a quick start, running the floor, spreading around the ball and turning defense into offense.
After a second-quarter lull, they used a halftime reminder from head coach Brian Pursche to get themselves back into gear and then cruised to the finish.
“First half, we just didn’t shoot the ball well. We were missing a lot of the stuff we usually make, and that was affecting our defense, and McGregor outscored us 11-9 in the second quarter,” said Pursche, whose team entered the night in second place behind Lorena while allowing an average of just 27.6 points per district outing.
“Told them, let’s just take care of business in the second half like we are capable of doing,” Pursche added. “They came out and started making those shots and did what we are capable of doing.”
With a 25-14 advantage out of the break, Academy went 10-of-18 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the free throw line to outscore McGregor 24-0 in the third quarter and stake itself to a 49-14 advantage with 8 minutes to play.
Seven Lady Bees scored in the third, when they registered points on the fast-break, from 3-point range, in the post and everywhere in between.
“If we can score in all three of those phases, then we are going to be a tough out. That’s what we talk about, not just for district, but to prepare for the playoffs. In everything that we do our mindset is to make sure we are getting better each day because we want to make a long run,” Pursche said.
Payten Conde, who tallied nine straight in the first quarter to boost the Lady Bees to an 11-0 start, finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Briann Warehime added nine points, Rhea White eight and Hailey Lambert six. Eight Lady Bees had at least two points.
Addy Todd posted seven points and Morgan Britten had six for the Lady Bulldogs, who were 8-of-42 from the field and committed 31 turnovers.
A layup from Journee White preceded Conde’s personal 9-0 run for Academy’s 11-0 lead 3½ minutes into the first. Britten’s 3-pointer got McGregor on the board at the 3:50 mark before the Lady Bees posted the last five points of the period to make it 16-3.
It was 25-7 after a 3 from Rhea White 2:50 before halftime. McGregor scored seven in a row to get within 25-14 as the teams went to the locker rooms. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t score again until 6:16 of the fourth.
“Early on, we talked about pushing the pace, not letting them get set up in their 1-2-2 (defense),” Pursche said. “Let’s attack the basket and try to get them on their heels, and put pressure on them. Run the floor and see if we can wear them down.”