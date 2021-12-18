Smithson Valley built a double-digit lead 5 minutes into Saturday’s non-district game against Temple and made the early buffer stick in a 70-55 victory at Wildcat Gym.
The visiting Rangers (8-10) made three 3-pointers over their first four possessions for a 9-0 lead, went up 13-2 with 3:14 to play in the opening quarter and didn’t look back while notching their third straight win and fifth in seven outings.
“We’ve been on the rise the last three games, including this game. We’ve been playing a lot better,” Smithson Valley head coach Ike Thornton said. “We hit a little spell where we had some injuries and it threw our rhythm off and we weren’t playing like we normally play. We’re trying to get back to that now — moving the basketball and making shots.”
The Wildcats (9-8), who won eight of their first 11 games but are 1-5 over their last six outings, started hitting their shots in the third quarter to twice get within a manageable 11 points. But Smithson Valley, as it did throughout, found ways to counter Temple’s comeback bid, and held off the hosts.
“Dug ourselves a big hole right off the bat and then, you know, you get down and you have to get the kids back going and you kind of get out of the game plan of what we wanted to do to try to win the game,” Wildcats first-year head coach Joey Martin said. “Kids fought hard we just have to do a better job of getting out to a faster start.”
Jaylon Hall had a team-high 16 points for Temple, which shot 8-of-28 from the floor in the first half and 21-of-60 overall. Amaree Sewell made four of the Wildcats’ nine 3s en route to 14 points. Tomas Torres and Quinton Anderson added six points each.
Six-foot-6 post Zayden High scored from every distance and had 20 points to pace the Rangers, who were 27-of-53 from the floor and made 11 3s.
“He can go inside or outside, handle the basketball and make the pass that we need as well. It’s a great advantage having him,” Thornton said. “He was one of the ones who was hurt earlier. He missed five games and is just now getting back into rhythm.”
Ethan Pollom hit five 3-pointers off the bench for 15 points, and Gabriel Ceballos chipped in 14 points, including a short runner at the second-quarter buzzer to lift Smithson Valley to a 39-21 halftime lead.
Temple trailed by as much as 24 in the second quarter but closed the first half scoring nine of the last 12. The Wildcats stayed within reach in the third, whittling the deficit to 51-40 after a Sewell 3 with 2:08 to play in the frame and 54-43 after Hall’s 3-pointer with less than a minute to go.
Ceballos closed the third with a bucket to make it 56-43, High converted inside to open the fourth and the teams then exchanged a quartet of 3s that left Smithson Valley in front 64-49. Temple was no closer than 15 the rest of the way.
“At halftime we talked about at the end of the third quarter we needed to be within striking distance, eight or 10. We did that but it takes so much energy to get to that point that sometimes you have that let down,” Martin said. “When you make a run and the other team calls a timeout like a chess match, you have to continue that same momentum. They came back and hit a couple shots, extended (the lead) back out, and we were just fighting like hell.”
The fight ramps up Tuesday when the Wildcats open District 12-6A at Copperas Cove. A three-day stay at the M.T. Rice Tournament in Hewitt is sandwiched between league tilt No. 2, Jan. 4 versus Belton.
“We are still in that process of trying to figure out who can do what and who plays together well at the same time. So, that’s where myself and my coaching staff have to do a better job of, finding the right matchups,” Martin said. “But, that’s what I get paid for. I’ll get them in the right direction.