Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
CAMERON YOE at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Yoe Yoemen 0-3; Lake Belton Broncos 3-0
Last week: Franklin 41, Yoe 21; Lake Belton 28, Poteet 20
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, WR Trayjen Wilcox, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, OL Garfield England.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB Javeon Wilcox, RB Tristan Robin, LB Connor Brennan, WR Connor Bartz, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, WR Daud Kahn.
Note: The Broncos are playing with a lot of confidence, entering tonight’s game undefeated in their first season against established varsity programs. The Yoemen have struggled to stop the run, giving up an average of 315 yards per game on the ground. Lake Belton likes to throw the ball with Crews (52-of-80 passing for 699 yards) but has tough runners in Wilkerson (35 carries, 199 yards), Robin (10 carries, 63 yards) and Crews (28 carries, 113 yards). Yoe also prefers to pass with Muniz (41-of-69, 506 yards), who spreads th ball fairly evenly. Sanchez and Goolsby both have 11 catches, and Hemphill and Wilcox have eight apiece.
GATESVILLE at HILLSBORO
Eagle Field
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-2; Hillsboro Eagles 2-1
Last week: Lorena 54, Gatesville 0; Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10
Last year’s meeting: Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Banner Allman, TE Logan Edwards, OL/DL Evan Hanson, DB Lawson Mooney.
Eagles to watch: QB/RB/DB Francisco Montoya, RB Jacob Figueroa, WR/DB Deaundre Sanders, LB Ricardo Martinez, TE/DL Ryan Vargas, QB Austin Cook.
Note: To bounce back from consecutive losses, Gatesville will need to slow the ground game of a Hillsboro team that has produced 983 yards rushing and only 297 passing. Montoya can do it all for the Eagles. He has 409 yards rushing and five TDs on 28 carries and filled in for Cook at quarterback last week. The Hornets scored only 10 points during their two-game skid and need to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers to get the offense cranked up again.
MEXIA at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Mexia Blackcats 1-2; Salado Eagles 1-2
Last week: Navasota 63, Mexia 21; Stephenville 48, Salado 21
Last year’s meeting: Salado 40, Mexia 21
Blackcats to watch: WR/TE John Luna, LB Dontavious Daniels, LB Moses Vasquez QB Trey Betts, OL Caden Grayson, RB/DB Xavier Molina, WR Da’Kendrick Brooks.
Eagles to watch: QB Hutton Haire, RB Seth Reavis, RB Aidan Wilson, DB Josh Huckabee, DL Blake Volk, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB Caden Strickland.
Note: After a neutral-site win over Troy and back-to-back losses on the road, the Eagles play their home opener tonight against the Blackcats. Mexia’s lone win was a 34-28 victory over Troy two weeks ago when the Blackcats scored on the final play of the game. Salado topped Troy 62-0 in the season opener. The Eagles’ running game, led by Strickland and Wilson, could feast against a Mexia defense that gives up close to 300 yards per game on the ground.
ACADEMY at LAGO VISTA
Lago Vista Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 3-0; Lago Vista Vikings 2-0
Last week: Academy 41, Groesbeck 20; Lago Vista, idle
Last year’s meeting: Academy 13, Lago Vista 0
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Zane Clark, WR/LB Darion Franklin, RB Brayden Bartlett, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, WR/DB/K Blake Bundy, WR/DB/QB Alex Lawton.
Vikings to watch: RB Logan Parsons, LB Bryce Jackson, WR/DB Bowen Stobb, DB Gavin Hester, WR Ethan Helton, WR Clason Beasley, OL Wyatt Forbes.
Note: Brazeal had more than 100 yards receiving for the second straight game last week, and Bartlett added 102 yards rushing on 16 carries to help the Bees to a 3-0 start for the second consecutive year. After breaking out for 197 yards receiving in Week 2, Brazeal (16 catches, 407 yards, four TDs) followed that with five grabs for 126 yards and a touchdown last week. He leads all area players in yards receiving. Franklin (11 catches, 177 yards, five TDs) added 77 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns last week, when Mraz (33 of 48, 658 yards, nine TDs) finished with 224 yards passing and three TDs. Lago Vista’s game against Smithville was canceled last week after its high school campus was shut down for three days because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Vikings beat Teague 28-0 in their most recent game Sept. 3 after a 64-62, triple-overtime win against Cameron Yoe in the season opener.
ROCKDALE at BELLVILLE
Brahma Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 2-1; Bellville Brahmas 3-0
Last week: Rockdale 35, Lexington 14; Bellville 48, Stafford 26
Last year’s meeting: Bellville 42, Rockdale 14
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Cade Pantaleon, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar.
Brahmas to watch: RB Richard Reese, RB Robert Briggs, QB Jake Lischka, LB Lane Lischka, LB Tyler Fishbeck, OL Caden Coopersmith.
Note: Rockdale rides a two-game winning streak into tonight but faces a tough challenge against unbeaten Bellville. Barcak continues to excel in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Tigers, throwing for 620 yards and six TDs while running for a team-high 251 yards and four scores. Owens (14 catches, 359 yards, four TDs) and Windham (nine catches, 136 yards, one TD) have been his most frequent targets, but Mitchell (five catches, 114 yards, one TD) is equally dangerous. The Brahmas prefer to the run ball, rushing for 1,008 yards through three weeks with Reese (534 yards, seven TDs) and Briggs (374 yards, six TDs) doing the bulk of the work for an offense that averages 46 points per game.
TROY at FRANKLIN
Lion Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 0-3; Franklin Lions 3-0
Last week: Robinson 28, Troy 20 (2OT); Franklin 41, Cameron Yoe 21
Last year’s meeting: Franklin 42, Troy 27
Trojans to watch: QB Jace Carr, RB Steve Jackson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijash Sunderman, OL Brady Mays, RB Cooper Valle.
Lions to watch: RB Bryson Washington, RB/WR Malcom Murphy, RB Bobby Washington, LB Seth Shamblin, LB Haze Tomascik.
Note: After a lopsided loss in the opener, Troy played back-to-back close contests, losing to Mexia on the final play of the game two weeks ago and falling to Robinson in overtime last week. To break into the win column tonight, the Trojans will have to keep pace with a Lions team that has outscored opponents 123-56 and averages 380 yards per game, 329 of them on the ground. Jackson leads Troy’s running attack with 204 yards on 26 carries, and Gibson has 174 yards on 41 carries.
WEST at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: West Trojans 3-0; Rogers Eagles 2-1
Last week: West 47, Orange Grove 30; Rogers 48, Whitney 33
Last year’s meeting: West 35, Rogers 29
Trojans to watch: LB Joseph Pendleton, RB TJ McCutcheon, RB Zane Harper, WR Wyatt Wolf, LB Brandon Vanek.
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, OL/DL RJ Dolgener, WR/DB Alex Vargas, RB Ivan Lopez.
Note: Rogers has won two straight by averaging 47 points per game. The Eagles average 388.7 yards per game, with 263 of that on the ground. Riley averages 11.2 yards a carry and leads the way with 325 yards and three TDs rushing. Dolgener, who hasn’t thrown an interception in 35 pass attempts, and Lopez have combined for seven rushing TDs. The Trojans averaged 45.6 points while allowing 12.3 in picking up victories over Lexington, Tyler Grace Community and Orange Grove.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
at JEWETT LEON
Cougar Field
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-3; Leon Cougars 2-1
Last week: Florence 48, Bruceville-Eddy 18; Leon 38, Somerville 30
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Nick Boaz, RB Chad Pate, WR Bryce Owen, LB E.J. Jarmon.
Cougars to watch: RB Luis Guillen, QB Brock Bumpurs, WR Taylor Evans, LB Nathaniel Pedigo.
Note: After being limited to just 15 yards rushing in a season-opening loss to Rosebud-Lott, Guillen has been a force for Leon with back-to-back big games that pushed his season total to 366 yards. Bumpurs has completed 32 of 66 passes for 445 yards. The Eagles are still looking for their first win under new head coach Jeff Nuner. Bruceville-Eddy needs to get its offense — led by Pate’s 275 yards rushing on 55 carries — on track after totaling 30 points through the first three weeks.
CRAWFORD at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Crawford Pirates 3-0; Holland Hornets 2-1
Last week: Crawford 57, Axtell 0; Holland 33, Waco Reicher 23
Last year’s meeting: Crawford 13, Holland 8
Pirates to watch: RB/DB Breck Chambers, QB/DB Luke Torbert, FB/LB Camron Walker, LB Ty Williams, WR/DB Trey Dobie, WR/DB Ben Baker.
Hornets to watch: RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, RB/LB JC Chaney, QB Desi Cantu, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB Joe Chaffin, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Note: Holland’s defense stymied Reicher’s ground game last week, holding it to minus-16 yards rushing, and the Hornets scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to pull away after leading 12-10 at halftime. Holland also churned out 297 yards rushing, led by Baggerly’s 90 yards on 18 carries and Chaney’s 81 yards on 12 totes. One of Chaney’s runs went for a 30-yard score to give Holland a 19-10 lead early in the second half. Haney added touchdowns for the Hornets on a 46-yard run in the fourth and a 78-yard kickoff return late in the first half. Crawford will provide a stiff test for Holland. It outscored opponents 142-12 in its three-game winning streak to start the season. The Pirates built a 37-point halftime lead in their first shutout of the season last week, getting two 12-yard touchdown runs from Walker and a 47-yard scoring run from Chambers. Norbert added a 52-yard TD pass in the first half.
MERIDIAN at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Meridian Yellow Jackets 0-3; Moody Bearcats 1-2
Last week: Bartlett 37, Meridian 8; Hubbard 44, Moody 38
Yellow Jackets to watch: RB Brady Taylor, RB Brayden Wehmeyer, QB John Bernal, TE Dustan Bowers, OL Carl Williams, OL Noah Alvizo.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, RB Jonah Bradshaw, OL/LB Hunter Mach, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, WR/DB Cooper Staton, OL/DL Davis Orr, WR Sonny Carnevale, WR Tucker Staton.
Note: Offensive production has not been a problem for Moody, which faces a Meridian squad that has been outscored 113-57. Hohhertz fuels the Bearcats offense, passing for 550 yards and five TDs while rushing for an area-best 441 yards and seven scores. Cooper Staton (19 catches, 270 yards, three TDs), Carnevale and Tucker Staton all have double-digit reception totals.
ROSEBUD-LOTT
at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 3-0; Granger Lions 2-0
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 40, Stamford 14; Granger 54, Frost 12
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum, WR Clayton Doskocil, OL Easton Fulton, RB Colby Coker.
Lions to watch: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, RB/LB Truvante Fisher, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, LB Tripp Wilkie.
Note: This appears to be one of the better non-district matchups of the season, with two undefeated teams outscoring opponents a combined 241-77. The Cougars offense ranks No. 1 in the area at 578.3 yards per game while the Granger defense leads the area, allowing 195.5 yards. Zeinert (62-of-97, 1,108 yards, 10 TDs) has his pick of weapons in Johnson, Lewis, Landrum and Doskocil. Ryder has completed 77 percent of his passes for a Lions offense that also has plenty of options in McClelland, Cantwell, Wilkie and Fisher.
ITASCA at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Itasca Wampus Cats 0-3; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-1
Last week: Santo 46, Itasca 6; Bartlett 37, Meridian 8
Wampus Cats to watch: RB Gavin Sewell, RB Kayd Lightsey, LB Alex Andrade, OL Kaden Cordell.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez.
Note: Bartlett put up a season-high point total last week in its victory that already gave the Bulldogs their most wins in a season since 2016, when they won four. Bartlett’s offense averages 291.3 yards per game, with three players — Polynice, Rodriguez and Tipton — with at least 120 yards and a touchdown rushing. The Wampus Cats mustered just 26 points over their first three games (and average of just 8.6) while yielding 44 a night in losses to Wortham, Hubbard and Santo.
BUCKHOLTS at IREDELL
Dragon Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 1-2; Iredell Dragons 0-1
Last week: Round Rock Concordia 42, Buckholts 32; Iredell, idle
Last year’s meeting: Iredell 49, Buckholts 46
Badgers to watch: RB/DB Chevo Luciano, RB Ivan Baez, OL/DL Fabian Baez, DL R.L. Vega, QB/DB Decaun Thibedaux, RB Michael Thompson, RB Luke Lorenz.
Dragons to watch: RB Justin Shields, QB Kasen Wilson, C Chase Wilkerson, WR Connor Sweat.
Note: Tonight’s game is just the second for the Dragons, who had two contests canceled. Iredell is stocked with underclassmen and has a starting group of mostly freshmen or sophomores. Luciano continues to be a bright spot for the Badgers, with 171 yards rushing. Ivan Baez has added 115 yards on the ground for Buckholts.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
at BRYAN BRAZOS CHRISTIAN
Brazos Christian Field
Records: CTCS Lions 2-1; Brazos Christian Eagles 1-1
Last week: CTCS 40, Dallas Covenant 33; League City Bay Area Christian 17, Brazos Christian 14
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 28, Brazos Christian 24
Lions to watch: QB/DB Alec Gonzalez, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL Zachary Boore, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp, ATH/LB Regan Ragsdale.
Eagles to watch: QB Jackson Caffey, Harris Powers, Ryan Burtin, Stryker Gay, Davis Carroll, Johnny Luevano.
Note: Central Texas Christian built a 29-7 lead midway through the third last week and held off a Covenant comeback attempt to post its second straight win. Gonzalez ran for 164 yards and three TDs to lead a Lions rushing attack that had 371 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score. Gonzalez’s touchdown pass was hauled in by freshman Evan Allerkamp. Gay had 10 stops last week to lead a Brazos Christian defense that had eight tackles for losses. Powers also had 10 tackles, including two for losses. Offensively, Caffey had 101 yards passing and two touchdowns, one to Powers and one to Burtin.
FORT WORTH HOMESCHOOL
at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 2-1; Fort Worth Homeschool Riders 2-1
Last week: Holy Trinity 68, Keene 26; Fort Worth Homeschool 61, Dallas Lakehill Prep 53 (3OT)
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, WR/RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB/WR Nicholas Estrada, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan.
Riders to watch: QB Branson Cole, RB Daniel Flores, RB Dylan Ellis, Dayton Owens, Benjamin Sweatt, Nathan Billingsley.
Note: Blackwood scored six of Holy Trinity’s 10 touchdowns last week as the Celtics pulled away with a 56-point second half after trailing 26-24 early in the third. Blackwood (31 carries, 434 yards, seven TDs; nine catches, 170 yards, two TDs), who averages 14 yards per carry, scored on runs of 22, 7, 45, 35 and 23 yards. He also led Holy Trinity with 74 yards receiving while catching a 45-yard TD pass from Martin and throwing a 52-yard scoring pass to Austin Belbeck. Martin finished with 123 yards passing and had a 20-yard TD run. Owens rushed for 113 yards and a score, and Flores had 82 yards rushing and two scores as the Riders scored seven TDs on the ground in their triple-overtime win last week. Cole added 148 yards and a TD through the air.