Cameron Yoe 70
Caldwell 0
CALDWELL — Cameron Yoe broke into the win column in a big way Friday night, steamrolling the Caldwell Hornets 70-0 in a District 11-3A-I opener.
The Yoemen (1-4) didn’t punt while completing 19 of 20 passes for 512 yards and seven touchdowns. Jaidyn Sanchez, Pharrell Hemphill and Trayjen Wilcox all scored two TDs and had more than 100 yards receiving each. Kason Goolsby added a touchdown and 113 yards receiving on five catches.
Ryan Muniz connected on six of the TD throws and 431 yards on 17-of-18 passing.
The Hornets (2-3) managed 194 yards, compared to the Yoemen’s 593.
CAMERON YOE 70, CALDWELL 0
Yoe 21 21 14 14 — 70
Caldwell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Yoe — Jaidyn Sanchez 50 pass from Ryan Muniz (Jesse Martinez kick)
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 69 pass from Muniz (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Javoun Goldsby 20 interception return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Kason Goolsby 83 pass from Muniz (kick failed)
Yoe — Trayjen Wilcox 58 pass from Muniz (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Hemphill 41 pass from Muniz (Muniz run)
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 22 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Sanchez 29 pass from Muniz (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Wilcox 79 pass from Braylan Drake (Angel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Fabian Salomon 5 run (Landen Greene kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Cal
First downs 19 14
Rushes-yards 17-81 47-148
Passing yards 512 46
Comp.-Att.-Int. 19-20-0 6-18-2
Punts-average 0-0 4-37.25
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 12-147 7-109
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Bynaum 12-56, Sanchez 1-12, Salomon 4-13; Caldwell: Jamar Hewitt 26-73, Laramie Pieper 10-40, Ivan Granados 3-30, Jace Aly 6-10, Travis Balcar 2-(-5).
PASSING — Yoe: Muniz 17-18-0-431, Drake 2-2-0-81; Caldwell: Balcar 6-18-2-46.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Sanchez 7-142, Wilcox 3-144, Goolsby 5-113, Hemphill 2-110, Bynaum 1-6; Caldwell: Tre Burns 3-22, Aly 2-19, Granados 1-5.
Rogers 62
Buffalo 6
ROGERS — Christian Riley rushed for 178 yards on only 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Rogers Eagles rolled past Buffalo in the District 13-3A-II opener for both teams.
The performance kept Riley remains among the area rushing leaders. After five games, he has 721 yards on 51 carries and eight touchdowns.
Rogers (3-2) took a 21-0 lead on rushing touchdowns from Riley and Alex Vargas and a 7-yard scoring pass from Riley Dolgener to Blayne Hoelscher. The Bison (1-4) got on the board with a 6-yard scoring run by Catch Thompson to make it 21-6 in the second quarter.
But the Eagles then hit high gear, scoring 41 unanswered points, including a 25-yard interception return in the third quarter by RJ Cook that extended the lead to 41-6.
Rogers finished with 498 yards and gave up only 205. Bison quarterback Aiden Savage completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards.
ROGERS 62, BUFFALO 6
Buffalo 0 6 0 0 — 6
Rogers 13 14 14 21 — 62
Rog — Christian Riley 51 run (kick failed)
Rog — Alex Vargas 10 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Blayne Hoelscher 7 pass from Riley Dolgener (Jordan Werner run)
Buf — Catch Thompson 6 run (run failed)
Rog — Vargas 28 pass from Dolgener (kick failed)
Rog — Riley 18 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — RJ Cook 25 interception return (Arzola kick)
Rog — Vargas 55 punt return (Arzola kick)
Rog — Karsen Gomez 11 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Bryan Thuy 1 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Buf Rog
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 43-75 29-386
Passing yards 140 56
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-20-1 4-12-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-55 4-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Buffalo: Ethan Williams 12-30, Thompson 3-18, Aiden Savage 13-12, Zayne Johnson 5-6, Jesus Guzman 4-5, Joseph Guzman 3-4; Rogers: Riley 12-178, Dolgener 5-58, Gomez 3-46, Garret Wolfe 3-42, Zach Davis 1-35, Thuy 2-11, Vargas 1-10, Ivan Lopez 2-6.
PASSING — Buffalo: Savage 13-20-0-140; Rogers: Dolgener 4-12-0-56.
RECEIVING — Buffalo: Williams 4-37, Joseph Guzman 3-19, Thomas Grissett 2-53, Kannon Brantley 2-21, Johnson 1-9, Craig Shannon 1-1; Rogers: Vargas 1-28, Jackson Landeros 1-16, Hoelscher 1-7, Riley 1-5.
Holland 10
Hearne 2
HOLLAND — Holland had one of its most dominating defensive efforts in program history as the Hornets held the Hearne Eagles (2-3) to just 5 yards in their District 12-2A-I opener.
Holland (3-2) scored on a 33-yard field goal by Jose Arzola as time ran out in the first half and on a 46-yard interception return by Dawson Haney with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets controlled the game with their defense, holding Hearne to minus-29 yards rushing on 26 carries while pulling in three interceptions and recovering two fumbles.
Among the key turnovers were a second-half fumble recovery by Gabriel Fonseca and a fourth-quarter interception by Trey Grinnan.
Clayton Baggerly provided most of the offense for Holland with 91 yards rushing on 17 carries.
HOLLAND 10, HEARNE 2
Hearne 0 0 2 0 — 2
Holland 0 3 0 7 — 10
Hol — Jose Arzola 33 field goal
Hearne — Safety, sack in end zone
Hol — Dawson Haney 46 interception return (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hea Hol
First downs 4 8
Rushes-yards 26-(-29) 51-158
Passing yards 34 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-11-3 0-2-0
Punts-average 3-32.0 5-34.0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 6-46 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hearne: Jecory McGrew 5-16, Keyshawn Langham 18-(-34), Justavian Bendford 1-(-1), Jeremiah Gurode 1-(-2), Derrion Mitchell 1-(-8); Holland: Clayton Baggerly 17-91, Haney 9-21, Klay Pursche 6-31, Javier Hernandez 2-10, JC Chaney 7-6, Desi Cantu 6-6.
PASSING — Hearne: Langham 4-11-3-34; Holland: Cantu 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Hearne: Jabari Dunn 3-35, Gurode 1-(-1).
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Granger 50
Bartlett 20
GRANGER — All seven touchdowns for the Granger Lions (4-0) covered at least 34 yards as they pulled away from the Bartlett Bulldogs (2-3) in a District 13-2A-II opener.
Johnny Ryder had TD throws of 49 yards to Lucas Matta, 38 to DJ McClelland and 76 to Donnie Cantwell for Granger. The Lions also got scoring runs of 50 yards from McClelland, 72 from Cantwell and 43 from Matta along with a 43-yard fumble return for a TD by Tripp Wilkie.
No Bartlett information was reported.
GRANGER 50, BARTLETT 20
Bartlett 0 6 6 8 — 20
Granger 26 10 14 0 — 50
Gra — Lucas Matta 49 pass from Johnny Ryder (kick failed)
Gra — DJ McClelland 38 pass from Ryder (run failed)
Gra — McClelland 50 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — Tripp Wilkie 34 fumble return (Valverde kick)
Gra — Valverde 32 field goal
Gra — Donnie Cantwell 76 pass from Ryder (Valverde kick)
Bar — 47 interception return (run failed)
Gra — Cantwell 72 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Matta 43 run (Valverde kick)
Bar — 2 run (run failed)
Bar — 17 pass (2-point run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bar Gra
Rushes-yards NA-162 NA-226
Passing yards 59 210
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bartlett: NA; Granger: Cantwell 4-79, McClelland 3-74, Matta 1-43, Truvante Ficher 2-23, Ryder 3-7.
PASSING — Bartlett: NA; Granger: Ryder 7-11-1-203, Isaac Lizardo 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING — Bartlett: NA; Granger: Cantwell 1-76, Matta 2-49, McClelland 1-38, Evan Hutka 1-25, Thomas Youngblood 2-15, Brody Ivicic 1-7.
MF Faith 72
Holy Trinity Cath. 22
The Marble Falls Faith Flames got four touchdowns each from Harrison Hanner and Case Coleman to pull away from Holy Trinity Catholic in the TAPPS six-man District 4 opener for both teams.
The game ended with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter because of the 50-point mercy rule.
The Flames (4-0) broke open an early tie and scored six touchdowns before halftime to take a 50-8 lead. The Celtics (2-3) got a touchdown before intermission when Zaylin Blackwood caught a 2-yard pass from Jace Martin to cut it to 50-16.
The third quarter was more of the same, however, with the Flames scoring three times. The Celtics got an 11-yard scoring connection from Martin to Blackwood in the third.
MARBLE FALLS FAITH 72,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 22
Faith 20 30 22 x — 72
Holy Trinity 8 8 6 x — 22
Fai — Harrison Hanner 25 run (Malachi Blackington kick)
HT — Neri Navarro 8 pass from Jace Martin (Austin Morgan kick)
Fai — Hanner 5 run (kick failed)
Fai — Cross Sanchez 72 fumble return (kick failed)
Fai — Case Coleman 10 run (Blackington kick)
Fai — Coleman 55 run (Blackington kick)
Fai — Coleman 60 pass from Hanner (Blackington kick)
Fai — Hanner 17 run (kick failed)
HT — Zaylin Blackwood 2 pass from Martin (Morgan kick)
Fai — Blackington 7 pass from Dylan Offutt (Blackington kick)
HT — Blackwood 11 pass from Martin (kick failed)
Fai — Hanner 37 run (Blackington kick)
Fai — Coleman 16 run
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Faith: Coleman 9-179, Hanner 8-75; Holy Trinity: Blackwood 7-16, David Thang 7-33.
PASSING — Faith: Hanner 3-4-0-118, Coleman 2-3-0-49, Offutt 2-3-0-14; Holy Trinity: Martin 17-26-1-140, Blackwood 2-3-0-14..
RECEIVING — Faith: Blackington 4-93, Coleman 2-67, Hanner 2-36; Holy Trinity: Blackwood 5-47, Trent Lockhart 4-48, Navarro 2-26.
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Salado 59
Taylor 6
SALADO — The Salado Eagles employed a ball-control offense that accounted for 466 yards rushing and stifled the Taylor Ducks in non-district action.
Caden Strickland carried 19 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns for Salado (3-2), and Aidan Wilson added five touchdowns while rushing for 108 yards on 13 carries.
Salado built a 42-6 led by halftime, getting three touchdowns from Wilson, two from Strickland, and one from quarterback Hutton Haire.
Wilson added two touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 56-6, and Daniel Chaty closed out the scoring with a 31-yard field goal in the fourth.
The sturdy Eagles defense limited the Ducks (3-2) to only 143 yards.
SALADO 59, TAYLOR 6
Taylor 6 0 0 0 — 6
Salado 14 28 14 3 — 59
Sal — Caden Strickland 2 run (Daniel Chaty kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 22 run (Chaty kick)
Tay — Jarvis Anderson 2 run (run failed)
Sal — Wilson 9 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 1 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Strickland 72 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Hutton Haire 2 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 3 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 22 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Chaty 31 FG
TEAM STATISTICS
Tay Sal
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 22-60 51-466
Passing yards 83 27
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-1 2-4-0
Punts-average 4-30 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-20 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Taylor: Anderson 8-42, Daniel Rieger 1-9, Dyante Vincent 4-8, Nicholas Treutor 4-1, Joshua Mikulencak 5-(-21); Salado: Strickland 19-257, Wilson 13-108, Haire 6-47, Kase Maedgen 7-31, Dusty Rhiddlehoover 4-12, Adam Benavides 2-11.
PASSING — Taylor: Mikulencak 7-11-1-71, Treutor 1-1-0-12; Salado: Haire 2-4-0-27.
RECEIVING — Taylor: Rieger 3-21, Anderson 2-27, Conner Cobb 2-23, Luke Thompson 1-12; Salado: Strickland 1-17, Wilson 1-10.
— Reported by Dusty Youngblood
Rockdale 48
McGregor 14
ROCKDALE — The Rockdale Tigers (3-2) opened District 11-3A-I play with a victory over the McGregor Bulldogs (2-3).
No other information was reported.
Rosebud-Lott 54
Thrall 45
TRAVIS — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (4-1) outlasted the Thrall Tigers (3-2) in a District 12-2A-I opener.
No other information was reported.
Thorndale 55
Moody 0
MOODY — The Thorndale Bulldogs (4-1) shut out the Moody Bearcats (2-3) in a District 12-2A-I opener.
No other information was reported.
Lampasas 41
Gatesville 33
GATESVILLE — The Lampasas Badgers (2-3) fought off the Gatesville Hornets (2-3) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported.
Prairie Lea 59
Buckholts 50
PRAIRIE LEA — The Prairie Lea Indians (2-3) held off the Buckholts Badgers (1-4) in a non-district six-man game.
No other information was reported.