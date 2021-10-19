Temple and Bryan had eyes on the future inside Wildcat Gym on Tuesday night.
Out of playoff contention, the Tem-Cats both celebrated senior night and provided a glimpse into next season with plenty of underclassmen receiving more time in the rotations. On the other side of the net, the first-place Lady Vikings will soon make bi-district arrangements and still have a chance to gain at least a piece of the District 12-6A title.
Temple 12th-graders Amaya Benekin-Mills, Ali Mack, Chloe Prentiss, Abi Kinney, Sophia Brea, Khia Kirkwood and Lyric Biggiers were applauded and showered with gifts pre-match before Bryan extended its winning streak to five with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 victory to move one match ahead of second-place Belton.
“We take it one match at a time,” said Bryan coach Stephanie March, whose playoff-bound team closes the regular season with matches against Copperas Cove and the Lady Tigers, which played one another Tuesday — a Lady Dawgs victory in five sets that clinched their playoff spot. Bryan’s lone district loss was to Belton in a sweep.
“We have to be ready. We’re not done yet. We have to stay focused,” March added.
Meanwhile, Temple (11-26, 2-10) plays Killeen Shoemaker back at home Friday before the season finale next Tuesday at Harker Heights. In that span of a week and a half, first-year head coach Alyssa Cataldo aims to continue to build a foundation that will eventually lead to Temple’s playoff return.
“Just trying to get them to believe in themselves as much as we believe in them, and know that they are capable is really what we are trying to get at these last couple games,” Cataldo said.
“I brought up one junior from JV that stepped up and I’m starting to play my sophomores more because we know they will be key next year. I don’t have very many juniors (who will be seniors next season) in the program right now so it’s going young. So, just kind of using those players and getting them used to playing at that fast pace. I definitely think the seniors can help teach that.”
Brea agreed that passing on knowledge is one of the main jobs that remains for the seniors.
“I hope to just get them to step up and be ready for next year,” she said.
Biggiers had a team-high six kills and five digs for Temple, which also got five kills and two blocks from Mack. Benekin-Mills recorded 17 digs, Prentiss had 11 digs, Kinney two kills and Brea 11 assists.
Bryan (28-9, 11-1) had four players with at least five kills. Alexis Burton led the way with eight, Morgan Riley had seven, and Rilee Cumpton and Micayla Polasek each landed five. Cumpton also delivered 25 assists and three service aces.
“(Cumpton) did a good job of running the court today,” March said.
A 10-2 run for Bryan changed the complexion of the opening set. The Lady Vikings were up 9-8 before the spurt that made it 19-10, and the visitors coasted from there for the 1-0 match advantage.
Game 2 went from 13-10 in favor of Bryan to 17-10, and the Lady Vikings staved off a Temple charge to go up 2-0.
The tightest set of the night was Game 3 during which the lead alternated four times to 9-all. An ace from Benekin-Mills pushed the Tem-Cats in front 14-13 but Bryan went ahead to stay over the course of a 10-0 run that morphed the slim deficit into a 23-14 cushion.