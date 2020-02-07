BOYS
District 19-3A
Rogers 62, Rockdale 42
Rogers 21 16 8 17 — 62
Rockdale 9 17 8 8 — 42
Rogers (18-7, 7-4) — T.Sebek 21, Hutka 20, C.Riley 5, K.Sebek 4,, J.Riley 3, Dolgener 3, Valadez 3, Schiller 3.
Rockdale (NA, 1-10) — Crawford 14, Dansby 10, Blair 8, Briggs 4, Mitchell 2, Robinson 2.
District 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 48, Bruceville-Eddy 35
Rosebud-Lott 14 10 17 7 — 48
Bruceville-Eddy 6 6 10 13 — 35
Rosebud-Lott (18-13, 6-5) — Reyna 16, Truesdale 10, Landrum 10, Z.Buhl 6, Perez 3, S.Buhl 2, Bravo1.
Bruecville-Eddy (NA, 1-10) — Spolster 9, Harris 6, Ensor 5, Pate 6, LaFavers 5.
JV — Brucevlle-Eddy 40, Rosebud-Lott 23
Other Scores
Hewitt Midway 76, Temple 52
Belton 64, Waco 56
Academy 49, Franklin 38
Troy 58, Lexington 49
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Hewitt Midway 47, Temple 37
Midway 13 10 15 9 — 47
Temple 14 8 7 8 — 37
Midway (25-8, 12-3) — Long 12, Duncan 10, Watson 9, Gus 8, Davis 4, Ridge 4.
Temple (21-13, 8-7) — Burleson 19, Thomas 6, Hall 4, Russell 4, Crow 2, H. Johnson 2.
JV — Temple 41, Midway 39
DISTRICT 18-4A
Gatesville 74, Waco Connally 41
Gatesville 20 17 21 16 — 74
Connally 3 17 10 11 — 41
Gatesville — Jones 25, Washington 17, Chacon 9, Nolte 6, C.Smalley 4, Coward 4, Jaynes 4, Ward 2, Boyd 2, L.Smalley 1.
Connally — Little 23, Jenkins 11, Coaster 5, Rangel 2.
JV — Gatesville 45, Connally 19
DISTRICT 19-3A
Franklin 46, Academy 42
Franklin 15 13 4 14 — 46
Academy 9 8 8 17 — 42
Franklin (11-2) — Booker 11, Wade 8, M.Smithermon 7, Shields 6, M.Caldwell 5, Hood 5, R.Caldwell 2, Joshua 2.
Academy (19-12, 10-3) — Fossett 12, Erwin 11, Fastzkie 9, Bolin 7, Conde 3.
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 50, Bruceville-Eddy 41
Rosebud-Lott 12 13 12 13 — 50
Bruceville-Eddy 4 16 5 16 — 41
Rosebud-Lott (NA, 9-4) — Coker 12, Hering 11, Kleypas 9, Wilberg 8, Buhl 4, Neimeier 4, Easley 2.
Bruceville-Eddy (19-14, 8-5) — Pinner 13, Rodriguez 8, Edwards 7, Martinez 6, Hill 4, Stinnett 3.
JV — Rosebud-Lott 40, Bruceville-Eddy 32
Other Scores
Belton 40, Waco 36
Salado 34, Taylor 20
Rogers 48, Rockdale 30
Lexington 59, Troy 44
Jarrell 71, Manor New Tech 14