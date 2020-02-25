WACO — Temple remained relentless, hit the floor for loose balls, forced turnovers and grabbed gritty rebounds, all the necessary extra-effort plays required when involved in a win-or-go-home tangle.
The Wildcats, though, couldn’t match the offensive efficiency of Zaakir Sawyer, Devon Hancock and Mesquite Horn in the teams’ Class 6A bi-district clash Tuesday night, and Temple’s return to the postseason was cut to one game, an 81-51 loss at McLennan Community College’s Highlands Gym.
“Just love. I love them. Those guys fought hard,” second-year Wildcats coach Michael Thomas said of his squad moments after breaking from a postgame huddle at midcourt. “Preseason, we were picked to finish second to last in district. I told them to enjoy the moment because nobody expected them to be here.”
Temple’s last playoff appearance was in 2015-16. Since then, there were a few lean seasons — nine victories two years ago and 11 last year during Thomas’ first in charge. Early signs that the postseason drought might be quenched sprouted from a 14-game winning streak to start the year and eventually blossomed in the form of District 12-6A’s fourth seed.
Quentin Johnston — one of seven seniors including J’Don Garcia, Roman Jackson, Jaiden Pate, Elcid Smith, Carlos Torres and Markel Carter — described the turnaround process as a long journey fueled by hard work.
“It was just a matter of commitment,” Johnston said. “We knew we had to go out and do better than we did the previous years.”
Mission accomplished on that front.
Tuesday, however, the 11-6A district-champion Jaguars (25-10) moved on, paced by Sawyer’s 25 points and another 22 from Hancock.
“I’m very proud of this win. We haven’t had a playoff win in some time, so we’re excited to advance against a tough team, athletic team, a team that can do a lot,” said second-year Horn coach Ondra Waddy, whose team shot 50 percent (28-of-56) from the floor and made 19 of 26 free throw attempts.
Johnston finished with a team-high 14 points, including a two-handed alley-oop slam dunk after a pass off the backboard by junior Aundra Jackson. Elcid Smith added 13 points, and Aundra Jackson finished with seven for Temple, which shot 40 percent from the field and 8-of-20 at the free throw line.
Horn led 15-10 after a back-and-forth first quarter — the Wildcats led 4-0 after buckets by Johnston and sophomore Leon Hudson, trailed 7-4 then tied it with Smith’s 3-pointer — that closed in a flurry as the teams eased into the proceedings.
Sawyer had 10 points and Hancock six in the second, when the Jaguars turned defense into offense and outscored Temple 20-6 for a 35-16 halftime lead.
“Early on, I think both teams were a little nervous, a few first-round jitters going on,” Waddy said. “But once we settled into the game, we were able get our defensive stops that we needed. We were able to get out in transition and get some easy baskets.”
The Jaguars, who will play McKinney in the area round, extended their advantage to 57-35 heading into the fourth, and both sides emptied their benches over the last 8 minutes.
“I couldn’t ask more out of a group of young men. Those guys fought hard. They were here every day. They care about it,” Thomas said. “So, it’s bittersweet because I’ll never get the opportunity to coach some of those young men again.”