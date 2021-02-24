BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
Rogers 11, Holland 1 (5)
Holland 001 00 — 1 4 0
Rogers 245 0x — 11 11 2
Morris, Hohhertz (2), Frei (4) and Pursche. Hoelscher, Prado (2), Keaton (3), Jones (3), Guzman (5) and Glaser, Hoelscher (2). W—Hoelscher. L—Morris. 2B—R: Hoelscher, Solano.
Records — Holland 0-1; Rogers 1-0.
Late Tuesday
Troy 10, Academy 0 (6)
Troy 112 051 — 10 6 3
Academy 000 000 — 0 0 4
Lewis, Rose (4), Creel (6) and Jimenez. Hoffman, Brun (4), Rowlett (5) and Burnett. W—Lewis. L—Hoffman. 3B—T: Rose.
Records — Troy 1-0; Academy 0-1.
Other Scores
Lake Belton 10, Gatesville 2
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Trinity 7,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 4
Trinity 000 050 2 — 7 6 1
UMHB 100 012 0 — 4 8 3
Holbrook, Patterson (6) and Weber. Martinez, Flores (5), Grogan (7) and Johnson. W—Holbrook (2-0). L—Martinez (0-2). 2B—T: Delaluna; M: Stoker.
Records — Trinity 3-0; UMHB 2-4.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8,
Trinity 1
Trinity 100 000 0 — 1 5 1
UMHB 101 051 x — 8 14 0
Patterson, Porter (4), Boettcher (5) and Stark. Grogan and Johnson. W—Grogan (2-1). L—Patterson (1-1). HR—T: Delaluna; M: Elliott, Eggleston. 3B—T: Whitman. 2B—T: Garcia, Horn; M: Elliott, McEowen, Cesare.
Records — Trinity 3-1; UMHB 3-4.
HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday’s Scores
Italy 16, Bruceville-Eddy 0, 4 innings
Late Tuesday
Lake Belton 16, Lampasas 0