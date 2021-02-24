BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Rogers 11, Holland 1 (5)

Holland 001 00 — 1 4 0

Rogers 245 0x — 11 11 2

Morris, Hohhertz (2), Frei (4) and Pursche. Hoelscher, Prado (2), Keaton (3), Jones (3), Guzman (5) and Glaser, Hoelscher (2). W—Hoelscher. L—Morris. 2B—R: Hoelscher, Solano.

Records — Holland 0-1; Rogers 1-0.

Late Tuesday

Troy 10, Academy 0 (6)

Troy 112 051 — 10 6 3

Academy 000 000 — 0 0 4

Lewis, Rose (4), Creel (6) and Jimenez. Hoffman, Brun (4), Rowlett (5) and Burnett. W—Lewis. L—Hoffman. 3B—T: Rose.

Records — Troy 1-0; Academy 0-1.

Other Scores

Lake Belton 10, Gatesville 2

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Trinity 7,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 4

Trinity 000 050 2 — 7 6 1

UMHB 100 012 0 — 4 8 3

Holbrook, Patterson (6) and Weber. Martinez, Flores (5), Grogan (7) and Johnson. W—Holbrook (2-0). L—Martinez (0-2). 2B—T: Delaluna; M: Stoker.

Records — Trinity 3-0; UMHB 2-4.

Mary Hardin-Baylor 8,

Trinity 1

Trinity 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

UMHB 101 051 x — 8 14 0

Patterson, Porter (4), Boettcher (5) and Stark. Grogan and Johnson. W—Grogan (2-1). L—Patterson (1-1). HR—T: Delaluna; M: Elliott, Eggleston. 3B—T: Whitman. 2B—T: Garcia, Horn; M: Elliott, McEowen, Cesare.

Records — Trinity 3-1; UMHB 3-4.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday’s Scores

Italy 16, Bruceville-Eddy 0, 4 innings

Late Tuesday

Lake Belton 16, Lampasas 0