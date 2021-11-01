WACO — Holy Trinity Catholic’s Bruce Reed finished sixth and Kate Boone was seventh to highlight the area contingent’s results Monday in the TAPPS Class 3A cross country state championships at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Reed’s time of 18 minutes, 3.2 seconds helped the Celtics to a seventh-place finish in the boys team standings. Also running for the Celtics were Nathan Orf (27th, 19:40.6), James Eichelkraut (28th, 19:43.2), Patrick Weisbruch (50th, 21:05.3), Sean Obu (101st, 26:13.2) and Joseph Jolly (105th, 27:41.0).
Central Texas Christian was 11th in the boys standings with Luke Chiles (38th, 20:21.0), Andrew Galvan-Arrien (65th, 22:15.9), Owen Ellefson (72nd, 22:37.6), Sam Sewell (78th, 23:29.6) and William Wisener (104th, 27:29.4).
Boone (13:23.3) and Sarah Galvan (12th, 13:45.1) posted top-15 finishes to help the Lady Celtics place sixth overall. Also running for the Holy Trinity girls were Therese Mosmeyer (38th, 16:02.5), Priscilla Whorton (40th, 16:23.5), Katherine Jolly (57th, 17:45.9), Natali Torres (58th, 17:48.9) and Mercedes Castillo (68th, 18:59.7).
Sarah Stulman (73rd, 21:26.6) of CTCS also competed in the girls race.