Temple College’s basketball teams started conference play on Jan. 8 against Grayson by recording a pair of hard-earned victories in Denison. The Vikings and the Lady Vikings had designs on getting revenge in Wednesday night’s rematches at TC Gym. They almost pulled off a road sweep, but ultimately only one of them was successful.
First, the Temple women seemingly were in total control when they led by 14 points 2 minutes into the second quarter. However, the Lady Leopards proceeded to endure prolonged scoring droughts, gave up too many offensive rebounds and struggled with turnovers as Grayson stormed back and dominated the second half to seize a 79-69 victory, snapping TC’s three-game winning streak.
Later, the Temple men needed Aleu Aleu’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds remaining and Kedrian Johnson’s two free throws with 7.3 seconds left to take a three-point lead, and when DJ Thomas missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer the Leopards survived Grayson’s feisty challenge for a vital 86-83 win.
Fourth-place Temple (21-3) swept the season series with Grayson and moved to 5-3 in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
MEN
After Grayson defeated then-No. 1-ranked Ranger last week, Temple coach Kirby Johnson instructed his players to be prepared for a stern test against the Vikings, whom they beat 118-106 in overtime four weeks ago.
That came to fruition as Grayson (12-13, 4-5 NTJCAC) pushed the Leopards until the final buzzer.
“We had said since last Thursday after Grayson beat Ranger that this would be like a playoff game as far as the emotion and physicality,” said Kirby Johnson, who saw key players R.J. Mason and Carlton Linguard foul out. “Our guys overcame a lot of adversity tonight. I’m really proud of the way we competed.”
After Aleu’s clutch 3 and Kedrian Johnson’s two free throws put TC up 86-83 with 7.3 seconds left, Temple was assessed a technical foul with 4.4 seconds remaining because music inadvertently played as Grayson pushed the ball into the front court, a call Kirby Johnson protested vehemently.
Thomas missed the ensuing technical free throw, then had a clean look at a 3-pointer that would have forced overtime. But it sailed long and left, allowing the Leopards to escape.
“As we came up and Kedrian got the ball, I said if it swings back to me, I’ll be ready to make the shot,” said freshman forward Aleu, who scored a team-high 20 points. “Coach Johnson told us this would be like a playoff game that we had to win.”
Kortrijk Miles produced 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Leopards, and Kedrian Johnson and Linguard recorded 16 points apiece. Freshman backup guard Khouri Perkins sparked TC by scoring all 10 of his points in the second half.
Thomas, Grayson’s lightning-quick 5-foot-7 point guard, pumped in 31 points and Tyrone Williams scored 27 for the Vikings. Jihad Watson added 11.
WOMEN
Temple won 95-90 at Grayson four weeks ago and clearly was the better team in the first quarter-plus in the rematch, riding the combination of freshman forward Tiana Gardner (21 points) and strong guard play to a 24-16 lead that quickly expanded to 31-17 early in the second.
But Grayson caught fire and charged back to cut the Lady Leopards’ lead to 35-34 by halftime, and Temple (15-8, 5-4 NTJCAC) had a difficult time recapturing its previous form.
“We came out and looked good, but then we stopped scoring and rebounding. They were animals on the boards tonight,” TC coach Kim Sebek said of Grayson. “They’re so athletic and long. They rebounded a lot better this time and we didn’t do a good job on the boards. Turnovers killed us, especially the unforced turnovers.
“The biggest thing is we have to rebound from this and that’s exactly what I think we’ll do. We can bounce back from this.”
Sophomore guard Brooke Lopez with 11 points was the only other Lady Leopard in double figures. TC leading scorer Starr Jacobs was limited to nine points but contributed nine assists and seven rebounds. Temple freshman guard Jordyn Carter was hindered by foul trouble and scored just seven points.
Manna Mensah scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the second half for Grayson (15-8, 5-5), which got 13 points from Deborah Nwakamma, 12 from Ashia Donahue and 11 from Ene Adams.