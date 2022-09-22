Daud Khan knows the time he’s invested. In fact, it’s as much about math as it is anything else.
“Football’s really about practice,” Lake Belton’s senior wide receiver said. “Getting better, because you know you have a two-hour practice every day, let’s say. That’s 10 hours a week, which a game is like, two, three hours maximum. So to me, you have to enjoy practicing because that’s what you’re doing all the time. I’ll never play in a game as many hours as I practice.”
In the weight room and on the side fields, through the blazing summer heat and the crisp winter air, Khan embraced those moments of seeking self-improvement.
His first-to-enter, last-to-exit type of work ethic helped him climb from the bottom of the depth chart as a sophomore to his current starting role.
“He’s matured the most from Day 1 of our program until now,” head coach Brian Cope said. “He’s been a leader in the receiving corps in helping our younger kids. I think he’s very intelligent and I think he’s working to become the best receiver he can be.”
And as much as it has taken consistency for Khan to reach this point, it has also required patience.
“He’s actively working to perfect those things that we actually talk about every day,” wide receivers coach Brandin Byrd said.
After playing for coach Curtis Dominguez — whom Khan cited as a key influence in his early growth as a player — at Lake Belton Middle School, Khan moved to Richardson Berkner where he began on the B team as a freshman, then was promoted to the A team early that season.
A broken ankle, however, ended his year, and shortly after he moved back to Temple when the coronavirus breakout cut most school calendars short the following March.
Once back home in Central Texas and fully rehabbed and healed, Khan steadily continued his process.
“I was basically with my uncle, Grant Phillips. He has a gym in his garage,” said Khan, who also plays basketball and runs track for the Broncos. “He would give me these workouts, like five-by-10 bench, five-by-10 skull crushers, run a mile, jump rope, hitting punching bags. It was like these insane workouts.”
Khan relished the routine, working out by himself most days, though teammate Javeon Wilcox would sometimes join in.
“It gave me a great foundation,” he said. “A lot of things, it’s just giving you the foundation, allowing yourself to work harder. You might have the mindset like, ‘Oh, I can do this,’ but did you prepare yourself right?
“You need the mindset and the foundation so you can actually hit those reps, hit all your sets and that sets you up for it to translate on the field.”
The break in routine caused by the pandemic allowed Khan even more time to focus on his craft. He also spent many hours playing basketball with teammate Micah Hudson, whom he has known since elementary school.
After moving from cornerback to receiver before the start of his sophomore year, Khan didn’t see the field much as he continued to hone his game as a third-stringer.
But his rise through Lake Belton’s system hit an acceleration point during camp prior to his junior year.
“I just knew what I had to do,” he said. “I had to show them that I needed to be on the field. I knew I could be on the field.”
His daily routine soon caught the attention of Lake’s coaches and by the end of his junior campaign — a 9-0 year for the Broncos while playing an independent schedule — Khan had collected 18 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team behind Hudson.
It was a breakout year for Khan, who saw the fruits of his labor start to pay off.
“He’s earned all of our trust as a competitor, as a player,” Byrd said. “He has grown tremendously not just as a football player, but also as a young man. It’s been really good to see him take those steps.”
Now four games into his final season as a Bronco, Khan again has drawn on that patience as he navigates through a start during which he has yet to record a catch, though he had a 28-yard touchdown grab in the season opener versus Leander Rouse that was called back on a penalty.
He also dropped three passes in that game and Khan, too, for his part, will be the first to say he knows he has more to give.
“So far I would describe my senior year as a little underwhelming,” he said. “But only in a game standpoint of like my stats. In the first game, I had like three drops and then I had a touchdown that got called back. It’s things like that, but I have to just forget about it and go to the next game. I know I have it in me because I’ve put in the work every single day. So I’m just waiting for the next opportunity.”
The rangy wideout who said he is 6-foot-3, 166 pounds — he tacked on 10 pounds of muscle this summer — added that knowing his coaches still trust him also is a motivating factor.
“I want to prove them right, that I should be there, should be out on that field,” he said. “So with the drops, it’s just next time, next rep, I got it. I know I can do it.”
And no matter what, Byrd said Khan always remains a positive influence in the locker room, and that he brings a joy to the team “more than he probably even thinks.”
“The way the game and the way the ball bounces and goes, it’s an odd ball. If you throw the football down, it can go any direction and it can go any direction for those receivers, so it’s just about trying to keep them level-headed and keep them locked in and not frustrated based on what may have happened and transpired in previous games,” Byrd said. “Like I said, I think he is ready to come out and respond the right way and hopefully that’s Friday.”
Khan will next get that chance tonight when the Broncos (3-1, 1-1 District 4-5A-I) look to rebound from the first loss of the year when they travel to Waco ISD Stadium for a 7 p.m. kick against Waco (1-3, 0-2).
No matter what transpires with his own stats, though, Khan only will be satisfied with one outcome.
“If I have to drop six balls a game and we win the game every time, I’ll take that,” he said. “As long as we win the game, I don’t care what happens or how we do it.”