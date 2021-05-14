BELTON — Academy demonstrated its comeback capabilities earlier in the playoffs when it dug out of a 1-0 bi-district series hole by winning two straight last week to down a top seed in the Franklin Lions. The Bees hinted they were headed on a similar path against Whitney, which carried a 1-up advantage into Game 2 of their Class 3A area-round baseball series Friday night.
Despite being held hitless through four-plus innings, Academy didn’t let the Wildcats get too far in front and a three-run fifth whittled a five-run deficit into something much more manageable.
However, the rally stopped there, and the Wildcats added seven runs in the seventh and came away with a 12-5 victory at Tiger Field to finish the sweep of the best-of-three matchup.
Whitney (23-9), which defeated Academy in Game 1 in walk-off fashion 6-5 on Thursday night, advanced to face either District 17-3A counterpart Lorena or 19-3A’s Cameron Yoe in the Region III quarterfinals.
The Bees’ season concluded at 14-17.
Darion Franklin’s RBI single with two outs in the fifth was Academy’s first hit off Whitney starter Nate Callaway, who faced one over the minimum without allowing a hit through 4 1/3 innings. John Tomasek followed with a two-run single to left field that plated Aric Hickman and Alex Hoffman to make it 5-3. The Bees, though, left the bases loaded, and they didn’t threaten again.
Callaway walked two, hit two and struck out 10 in 6 1/3. Dawson Hightower recorded the final two outs, which included Franklin’s RBI fielder’s choice and another groundout after Franklin stole second and scored on two errors for the game’s last run.
The Wildcats sent 12 batters to the plate in the game-sealing seven-run seventh against reliever Tomasek. Kaden Auten plated one with a bunt, Cade Baker tripled in another, Hightower had an RBI single and Garrett Peacock — who was 3-for-4 — added an RBI double. Whitney also got a run with a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice groundout.
Whitney jumped in front in the first, scoring three times with two outs via Jaxon Montgomery’s RBI single and a two-run single from Peacock off Academy starter Alex Lawton.
Lawton cruised through the second and third innings before Whitney tacked on two in the fourth — a frame that included a double by Kannon Watson and a single by Peacock — on a wild pitch and an RBI from Auten.