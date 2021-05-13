SALADO — No one in the packed Salado Softball Complex would have ever thought Molly VandenBout’s first-inning leadoff home run would hold up the entire game Thursday night.
Then again, with VandenBout also in the circle, the chances were better than most.
VandenBout crushed the first pitch she saw from Kelcie Griffin way beyond the fence in center field to provide the only run in Academy’s 1-0 victory over West in the first game of a best-of-three Class 3A Region III quarterfinal series that shifts to West tonight for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.
“Anything over the plate, I’m going to try to put into play,” said VandenBout, a senior and Temple College commitment. “I just try to be aggressive at the plate.”
She was also aggressive in the circle, pitching a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman.
“I just try to go out there and make them hit me and let our defense do their job,” she said. “They played great behind me.”
The victory didn’t come without some pressure from the Lady Trojans, who put runners in scoring position on three occasions but came up empty. West’s Madison Runyan reached third with two outs in the sixth before VandenBout fanned Laiton Uptmor.
The defensive gem of the game came on Uptmor’s previous at-bat to lead off the fourth. She drilled a line drive near the foul line where Academy freshman left fielder McKenna Weber made a diving spear to rob Uptmor of extra bases.
“I just knew if I let that ball drop, I had to get ready for the angle,” Weber said. “You have to have good reaction time. I just went for it and caught it.”
VandenBout was intentionally walked on her next two plate appearances after the first, and the Lady Bees scratched together only three hits off of Griffin.
Academy had the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth after Triniti Chlapek reached on a bunt single, VandenBout walked and Weber was hit by a pitch, but the Lady Bees couldn’t add any cushion to their lead.
“I haven’t had too many like that,” Academy coach Alicia Crawford said of winning off a leadoff homer. “They put runners on better than we did early, but we made the plays to get out of it. The leadoff home run by Molly is the kind of thing that energizes you to get them out.”
Crawford expects much of the same in tonight’s game, with the possible exception of whether VandenBout gets a pitch at which to swing.
“We’ll have to manufacture some runs,” she said. “We did a great job, but we are going to have to make some adjustments.”