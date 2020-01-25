With the imminent induction of Temple’s Bobby Dillon into the Pro Football Hall of Fame fresh on our minds, perhaps now would be a good time to rekindle a recurring conversation local sports fans have had off and on for years.
You know, the one where somebody says, “Hey, they ought to have a Temple Wildcat Hall of Fame.” And the other guy says, “Yeah, that’s an awesome idea. They’ve had a lot of great athletes there.” Then they throw out a few obvious names before reiterating, “Yeah, somebody should put that together. See you later, Bill.” “No doubt about it. Take care, Jim.”
And there the seeds of a worthwhile undertaking are tossed about only to be left fallow.
Dillon’s induction — the announcement of which came five months after his death at age 89 — should serve as a resounding reminder that our earthly time is not especially long and our memories don’t always remain so vivid. It’s a fair bet that the percentage of Temple athletes since the turn of the century who had ever heard of or was aware of Dillon’s accomplishments even though he was a prominent and lifelong Temple resident is infinitesimally small.
You can’t just punch up slickly produced video highlights of Dillon’s days with the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s when the one-eyed safety known as “Hawk” was intercepting 52 passes and earning a string of All-Pro honors for mediocre teams. There’s not much to view from his All-American days with the Texas Longhorns as both a football and track athlete and even less from his time with the Wildcats in the 1940s.
By and large, you have to be specifically looking for material on Dillon to get up to speed on his relatively short but highly productive career. Dillon didn’t have the same benefit of the two other Temple natives in Canton — Joe Greene and Sammy Baugh — who were famous figures in their respective eras. “Mean” Joe Greene of Temple Dunbar came to fame in the modern television era of the 1970s as an iconic player for an iconic Pittsburgh Steelers franchise. Not many are left who saw Baugh, who left Temple after his sophomore year and played his final NFL season in 1952 when Dillon was a rookie, but his moniker as “Slinging Sammy” is synonymous with the early days of pro football.
It’s all the more reason to provide a memorial for the scores of players, athletes, coaches and other contributors who performed at a high level for the Wildcats and beyond in all sports. And that goes for more athletic programs than just Temple’s, but it’s hard to ignore the Wildcats’ and Dunbar Panthers’ vast wealth of athletic prowess.
Granted, it’s not just something you can up and do. It takes some time, planning, funding and organization to put together. But it’s doable, and other schools — and in some cases counties — have developed a hall or wall to honor past greats. Belton has long had its “Wall of Honor” that was the brainchild of Dr. Billy Wilbanks, who played for the Tigers’ 1958 state championship basketball team.
Gatesville will induct the 1975-76 girls basketball team that reached the state semifinals and its coach Bill Bradley along with 1970s football player Mike Fisher, who had a brief NFL career, and Billy Ray Anderson, an athlete from the mid-20th century, in its hall Feb. 8. Gatesville’s Hall of Fame sprung from the mind of former head football coach Kyle Cooper in 2014 with ample help from current athletic secretary Velvet Jaynes and the Gold Club, a group that raises funds for facility upgrades and other needs. Two plaques are made for each inductee — one for the inductee and the other to hang on a dedicated wall at Hornet Gym.
“It is one of my favorite things each year because I grew up here and I know most every inductee or have heard of them,” Gatesville athletic director and longtime volleyball coach Rickey Phillips said. “What’s even better is to find out things about the people from your town, facts that you never knew about them.”
Rockdale also has an athletic hall of honor. In 2007, early in Jeff Miller’s long stint as athletic director and head football coach, he spearheaded the idea for much the same reason as Cooper did later to honor and highlight past greats at Rockdale High and Rockdale Aycock. The honorees are enshrined in a foyer in the high school.
Those are just a few blueprints to glean from if and when the Temple faithful, or any other local athletic program that so desires, determines to honor past athletic endeavors in this manner.
Dillon died believing that Canton was the only Hall of Fame left he deserved to be in that he wasn’t. Now that he’ll be there posthumously, perhaps there’s still one more hall that as of yet doesn’t exist that he and many more like him might enter.
An athletic heritage as rich as Temple’s should be preserved, and an honorary hall is a good way to do so.